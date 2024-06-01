TorontoTO
Translation:
Kyoji Horiguchi was unable to sign a contract with UFC.
Summary of Horiguchi's remarks
◼ ︎This is a problem on the UFC's side.
◼ I don't think UFC would find it amusing that he's been absent once.
◼ I think he is stubborn and doesn't want to take it anymore.
◼ The ATT members are confused, saying, "We don't need Kyoji ⁉ ."
◼ I think their policy is not to spend money where it isn't necessary.
◼ ︎UFC isn't really trying to promote the flyweight division.
◼ By not having me, you're kind of throwing away what "the best things in the world" are.
◼ It's true, but this is reality.