Translation:Kyoji Horiguchi was unable to sign a contract with UFC.Summary of Horiguchi's remarks◼ ︎This is a problem on the UFC's side.◼ I don't think UFC would find it amusing that he's been absent once.◼ I think he is stubborn and doesn't want to take it anymore.◼ The ATT members are confused, saying, "We don't need Kyoji ⁉ ."◼ I think their policy is not to spend money where it isn't necessary.◼ ︎UFC isn't really trying to promote the flyweight division.◼ By not having me, you're kind of throwing away what "the best things in the world" are.◼ It's true, but this is reality.