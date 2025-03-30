Media Kyoji Horiguchi Vacates Rizin Flyweight Belt, Signs with UFC

Kyoji Horiguchi is headed back to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The Japanese standout announced during Rizin 50 on Sunday that he is vacating his Rizin Fighting Federation flyweight belt to sign with the Las Vegas-based promotion, where he previously fought from 2013 to 2016. A date for Horiguchi’s UFC return was not revealed.

“I’m going to the UFC,” Horiguchi said. “I’m going to become the first Japanese UFC champion.”

🚨 2 BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS! 🚨

1️⃣ RIZIN Flyweight Champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, will vacate the title and go to the UFC.

(continued) pic.twitter.com/irhoyQZmmQ

— RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) March 30, 2025
Horiguchi went 7-1 during his UFC tenure, with his only loss coming in a flyweight title bout against then champion Demetrious Johnson in April 2015. The 34-year-old American Top Team representative has gone 14-1 with one no contest under the Rizin banner, earning notable victories over the likes of Manel Kape, Ian McCall, Darrion Caldwell, Kai Asakura and Sergio Pettis, among others. He also enjoyed a brief stint as Bellator and Rizin bantamweight champion. Horiguchi is a training partner of reigning UFC flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja at ATT.

Rizin announced on Sunday that it will hold a flyweight grand prix to determine a new champion in Horiguchi’s absence.



Welcome back, Kyo-Ho (that's his new nickname)😜
He was a great contender for the belt. Be Interesting to see if he can snag the title, now that M&M is gone🤔🏆
UFC really shooting for that Japanese market again🎋🇯🇵⛩️
 
Wish he would have done it as soon as DJ and Cejudo left the division lol. I bet he was making more in Japan tho.
 
