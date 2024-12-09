Kron Gracie's brilliant usage of side scissor guard

Okay, it's easy to shit on Kron for an objectively poor performance. However, credit is due for his armbar attempt in the second round, which was the result of his skill at entering a highly underrated position known as the side scissor guard.



The essence of the position is to cross your opponent's elbow over your center line from closed guard, which allows you to start threatening the back, among other attacks.



Here is Brian Glick explaining many options from the side scissor position:







If Rogan had taped Kron's fights at all, he would have known this position is Kron's attacking specialty. Here is Kron hitting it against Asen Yamamoto:







And here he hits it against Tatsuya Kawajiri. Rather than threatening to take the back, Kron's preferred method of attack is to bring his right hand underneath Kawajiri's far armpit to set up a modified triangle position:







It's really just a matter of time before this position becomes more popular, because it is an extremely powerful attacking option from closed guard.