Kron Gracie's brilliant usage of side scissor guard

Okay, it's easy to shit on Kron for an objectively poor performance. However, credit is due for his armbar attempt in the second round, which was the result of his skill at entering a highly underrated position known as the side scissor guard.

The essence of the position is to cross your opponent's elbow over your center line from closed guard, which allows you to start threatening the back, among other attacks.

Here is Brian Glick explaining many options from the side scissor position:



If Rogan had taped Kron's fights at all, he would have known this position is Kron's attacking specialty. Here is Kron hitting it against Asen Yamamoto:



And here he hits it against Tatsuya Kawajiri. Rather than threatening to take the back, Kron's preferred method of attack is to bring his right hand underneath Kawajiri's far armpit to set up a modified triangle position:



It's really just a matter of time before this position becomes more popular, because it is an extremely powerful attacking option from closed guard.
 
I like your post and enjoy technical grappling breakdowns, but all I got out of this is "Holy shit, Rogan has really slipped when it comes to his knowledge and commentating abilities."
To be fair, so would mine if I was worth $300 million.
 
I still don't understand why Kron was scared to wrestle with Bryce. Bryce isn't some super wrestler. Kron should have worked more in the clinch with him. He should have went for a single leg or body lock trip. Even if it didn't work and Bryce took him down, he'd still end up where he wanted to be.

Krons biggest problem is that he has absolutely no tactics or strategy. BJJ guys like him should pressure wrestle early to get their opponents tired and they should swing for the fences with punches and kicks because they don't have to worry about being taken down.

He did none of this and fought like an idiot. It's hard to understand because he could have done a lot better than he did last night regardless of the result. Piss poor approach.
 
Can we just admit BJJ is now a soccer dad sport?


His guard easily got neutralized and he was forced into desperation mode guard pulling which got him slammed and knocked out on the mat.


There was nothing effective in what Kron did and he’s now a pedestrian 1-3 in the UFC.
 
Can we just admit BJJ is now a soccer dad sport?


His guard easily got neutralized and he was forced into desperation mode guard pulling which got him slammed and knocked out on the mat.


There was nothing effective in what Kron did and he’s now a pedestrian 1-3 in the UFC.
Can you admit you're just an imbecile?
 
I like your post and enjoy technical grappling breakdowns, but all I got out of this is "Holy shit, Rogan has really slipped when it comes to his knowledge and commentating abilities."
To be fair, so would mine if I was worth $300 million.
Who are you being fair to? Not the viewers who would like a better commentator.
 
I still don't understand why Kron was scared to wrestle with Bryce. Bryce isn't some super wrestler. Kron should have worked more in the clinch with him. He should have went for a single leg or body lock trip. Even if it didn't work and Bryce took him down, he'd still end up where he wanted to be.

Krons biggest problem is that he has absolutely no tactics or strategy. BJJ guys like him should pressure wrestle early to get their opponents tired and they should swing for the fences with punches and kicks because they don't have to worry about being taken down.

He did none of this and fought like an idiot. It's hard to understand because he could have done a lot better than he did last night regardless of the result. Piss poor approach.
I think any BJJ guy who's primary method of getting the fight to the ground is pulling guard is in for a rude awakening in MMA.
Shit simply doesn't work anymore, you have to be able to force a ground position from multiple angles. At least initiate the clinch and look for trips and tie ups, get it to the ground, fight for superior position with your supposedly superior grappling. It ain't 2006 anymore.
 
Kron's game is from mid to late 2000s. I don't think he has a gym anymore? I can't imagine him having good training partners or updated his game. He can probably sub Bryce if there was no time limit but he isn't going to win with this type of game in 2024.
 
He doesn't train or compete either BJJ or MMA at a serious level anymore, and likely hasn't for years now.

That's why guys like Jourdain and Bryce can just sit in his guard with absolutely no issue.
 
I just saw a video of someone who trained with him, and they said that all the people around him kept him coddled and wouldnt let him spar with people they didnt know etc.

He blames it on the people around him.
 
