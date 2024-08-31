GoldenWolf87
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2018
- Messages
- 13,379
- Reaction score
- 9,612
The Balkans appear to be getting heated.
The Albanian/Kosovo PM Kurt is pushing further and further into the remaining Ethnic Serbian enclaves in Kosovo.
Albin Kurti is a Nationalist who was seen in North Macedonia last year at a rally of Albanian minorities in North Macedonia in a Nationalist Rally of Albanians.
The visit by Albin Kurti had been criticized by Greek officials widely ignored by others in the media.
Albin Kurti was seen in a rally with thousands of Albanian while a greater Albania flag was seen flying in the rally.
Is Albin Kurti seriously thinking that the EU and US govt would just tolerate or allow the so-called "Greater Albania" in the region to even happen?
Flying of Greater Albania flag during Kosovan PM’s North Macedonia visit sparks regional scandal
Bill Clinton has warned Albin Kurti unfortunately the warning has gone to no avail.
Bill Clinton tells Kosovo: stop 'foolishness' in Serb-majority north
The majority is against a minority.
Kosovo Govt keeps targeting the Serbian enclaves in Kosovo this week they shut down 5 Serbian governing structures in the north.
The Kosovoan govt had also shut down mail services to people living in the area.
Kosovo shuts down 5 Serbian governing structures in the north and US reacts with alarm
Opening Kosovo's Mitrovica bridge risks conflict with US troops, says president
The Albanian/Kosovo PM Kurt is pushing further and further into the remaining Ethnic Serbian enclaves in Kosovo.
Albin Kurti is a Nationalist who was seen in North Macedonia last year at a rally of Albanian minorities in North Macedonia in a Nationalist Rally of Albanians.
The visit by Albin Kurti had been criticized by Greek officials widely ignored by others in the media.
Albin Kurti was seen in a rally with thousands of Albanian while a greater Albania flag was seen flying in the rally.
Is Albin Kurti seriously thinking that the EU and US govt would just tolerate or allow the so-called "Greater Albania" in the region to even happen?
Flying of Greater Albania flag during Kosovan PM’s North Macedonia visit sparks regional scandal
Bill Clinton has warned Albin Kurti unfortunately the warning has gone to no avail.
Bill Clinton tells Kosovo: stop 'foolishness' in Serb-majority north
The majority is against a minority.
Violence erupted in late May after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election in which turnout was just 3.5% after Serbs boycotted the vote.
"It's easy for the Albanians now in the majority to try to use the moment to make a point. But the real thing we need to do is to stop this foolishness," Clinton said during a ceremony in Tirana where he received a medal from Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama.
Kosovo Govt keeps targeting the Serbian enclaves in Kosovo this week they shut down 5 Serbian governing structures in the north.
The Kosovoan govt had also shut down mail services to people living in the area.
Kosovo shuts down 5 Serbian governing structures in the north and US reacts with alarm
The U.S. embassy in Kosovo reiterated Friday in a statement Washington’s “concern and disappointment with continuing uncoordinated actions” taken by Pristina “that continue to have a direct and negative effect on members of the ethnic Serb community and other minority communities in Kosovo.”
Opening Kosovo's Mitrovica bridge risks conflict with US troops, says president