Violence erupted in late May after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election in which turnout was just 3.5% after Serbs boycotted the vote. Click to expand...

"It's easy for the Albanians now in the majority to try to use the moment to make a point. But the real thing we need to do is to stop this foolishness," Clinton said during a ceremony in Tirana where he received a medal from Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama. Click to expand...

The U.S. embassy in Kosovo reiterated Friday in a statement Washington’s “concern and disappointment with continuing uncoordinated actions” taken by Pristina “that continue to have a direct and negative effect on members of the ethnic Serb community and other minority communities in Kosovo.” Click to expand...

The Balkans appear to be getting heated.The Albanian/Kosovo PM Kurt is pushing further and further into the remaining Ethnic Serbian enclaves in Kosovo.Albin Kurti is a Nationalist who was seen in North Macedonia last year at a rally of Albanian minorities in North Macedonia in a Nationalist Rally of Albanians.The visit by Albin Kurti had been criticized by Greek officials widely ignored by others in the media.Albin Kurti was seen in a rally with thousands of Albanian while a greater Albania flag was seen flying in the rally.Is Albin Kurti seriously thinking that the EU and US govt would just tolerate or allow the so-called "Greater Albania" in the region to even happen?Bill Clinton has warned Albin Kurti unfortunately the warning has gone to no avail.The majority is against a minority.Kosovo Govt keeps targeting the Serbian enclaves in Kosovo this week they shut down 5 Serbian governing structures in the north.The Kosovoan govt had also shut down mail services to people living in the area.