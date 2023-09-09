Knuck's Strength & Speed Odyssey: Lifting Heavy, Sprinting Fast and Jumping Far

Strength: I'll be focusing on heavy compound lifts but I'll sprinkle it with some unilateral work I've come to love/hate.



Sprinting: Alongside my strength training, I'm dedicated to improving my sprinting speed. I'll be logging my progress here.



Regular updates on my workouts, including sets, reps, and weights lifted.

Sprinting sessions and track workouts.

Nutritional insights and meal ideas that fuel my training.

My thoughts on recovery, injury prevention, and staying motivated.

Fellow f13ians!!!,I'm excited to be back logging here!Welcome to Knuck's Strength & Speed Odyssey" because that's exactly what it's going to be – a journey towards greater strength and faster sprints.Training Focus:Why return here to log?I've always believed in this community. The f13's community support has been instrumental in making me a better person. By sharing my journey with all of you, I hope to inspire, motivate, and learn from each other. I'm no expert, but I've got a passion for training, and I'm always hungry for knowledge.What to Expect (HOPEFULLY)I welcome any and all advice, questions, or just friendly or unfriendly banter. Let's turn this log into a thriving hub of knowledge and motivation for me. Join me on this epic journey of strength and speed, and let's crush our goals together!If you have any tips, words of encouragement, or if you just want to share your own experiences, please feel free to drop them in this thread. Let's make this training log a place where we all grow stronger and faster!Stay tuned for my first workout update. Let's get this Odyssey started!