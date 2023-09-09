Knuck's Strength & Speed Odyssey: Lifting Heavy, Sprinting Fast and Jumping Far

Fellow f13ians!!!,

I'm excited to be back logging here!
Welcome to Knuck's Strength & Speed Odyssey" because that's exactly what it's going to be – a journey towards greater strength and faster sprints.

Training Focus:
  1. Strength: I'll be focusing on heavy compound lifts but I'll sprinkle it with some unilateral work I've come to love/hate.

  2. Sprinting: Alongside my strength training, I'm dedicated to improving my sprinting speed. I'll be logging my progress here.
Why return here to log?
I've always believed in this community. The f13's community support has been instrumental in making me a better person. By sharing my journey with all of you, I hope to inspire, motivate, and learn from each other. I'm no expert, but I've got a passion for training, and I'm always hungry for knowledge.

What to Expect (HOPEFULLY) :p
  • Regular updates on my workouts, including sets, reps, and weights lifted.
  • Sprinting sessions and track workouts.
  • Nutritional insights and meal ideas that fuel my training.
  • My thoughts on recovery, injury prevention, and staying motivated.
I welcome any and all advice, questions, or just friendly or unfriendly banter. Let's turn this log into a thriving hub of knowledge and motivation for me. Join me on this epic journey of strength and speed, and let's crush our goals together!

If you have any tips, words of encouragement, or if you just want to share your own experiences, please feel free to drop them in this thread. Let's make this training log a place where we all grow stronger and faster!

Stay tuned for my first workout update. Let's get this Odyssey started!
 
Sept 7, 2023

On the track

Dynamic warm-up with sprint drills
Hip flexor work - banded high knee, etc...
3x40m accels
Ankle strength - one footed hops/multi directional
Small hurdle drill - 2 footed hops, single leg hops, etc...

My goal is to always get through these track workouts injury free.

Hang Power Clean
90x10
105x10
125x10

BSS
65x10
75x10
90x10

I skipped out on bench press tonight. I was working with some of the new kids on the track so my time was very limited.
 
Welcome back Nurse, glad to see you logging again and I will be following along with interest!
 
Fahcough said:
Power + speed is most addictive training.
This right here.
I did a bunch last winter. I competed in the Masters 40+ division and won shot put and 2nd in long jump.

I've been pretty much doing nothing but coaching since then. Decided its about time to get back on the track and in the gym.
 

NurseKnuckles said:
I've also changed a lot of how I approach training. I'm no longer chasing numbers. I'm doing full body ever session. Doing movements that are for more athletic goals.
NurseKnuckles said:
I've also changed a lot of how I approach training. I'm no longer chasing numbers. I'm doing full body ever session. Doing movements that are for more athletic goals.
This speaks to me. But I’m having difficulty letting go.
 
Aleks Sytsevich said:
This speaks to me. But I’m having difficulty letting go.
I just use 531 with pyramid for my main lifts which allows me some AMRAP for volume, and I add some push and pull work using the simplest strength template. So I'm not necessarily avoiding strength, just using smarter movements.
 
