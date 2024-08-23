Andretti
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2012
- Messages
- 3,741
- Reaction score
- 135
A number of people are reported to have been killed in a knife attack in the western German city of Solingen, local media say.
Bild website says a man randomly stabbed passers-by during a festival in the city centre on Friday evening. Several people were also injured.
The attacker is believed to have fled the scene, and police have launched a manhunt. Police helicopters were seen hovering above the city.
The attack happened during the festival marking 650 years of Solingen.
Bild website says a man randomly stabbed passers-by during a festival in the city centre on Friday evening. Several people were also injured.
The attacker is believed to have fled the scene, and police have launched a manhunt. Police helicopters were seen hovering above the city.
The attack happened during the festival marking 650 years of Solingen.