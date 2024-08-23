International Knife attack in Solingen, Germany. Multiple dead

A number of people are reported to have been killed in a knife attack in the western German city of Solingen, local media say.
Bild website says a man randomly stabbed passers-by during a festival in the city centre on Friday evening. Several people were also injured.
The attacker is believed to have fled the scene, and police have launched a manhunt. Police helicopters were seen hovering above the city.
The attack happened during the festival marking 650 years of Solingen.
 
At a diversity festival??? Uh oh. The usual suspects might not want to jump to conclusions so soon.

That sucks. It’s horrible to hear. Rip to the victims.
 
That sucks. It’s horrible to hear. Rip to the victims.
We'll have to wait and see, but the longer it goes with them saying to be on the lookout for a "knifeman" who's still on the loose but refuse to give any physical description, the more likely it's another dose of diversity.
 
Yeah, it is a juggling act for those who wish to express their opinions without evidence. Which way to go?

I just hope they catch the culprit before they act again.
 
918ktg.jpg
 
The Crusades. It’s going to happen again.
 
A man stabbed at least seven people and is at large. Surely the public need to know whom to look out for? What does he look like?
 
lol. The USA and the EU don’t even have the balls to politely say to Isreal or Saudi Arabia “no” .” The crusade's will happen again”, half the pricks that go on about that and being “Christian” nations don’t even bother to go to mass one day a week.

I can tell you who said my mass last Sunday, what the sermon was about, who did communion and when the Parish priest will be back. Can you? If not shut the fuck up about crusade's you want other people to partake in while you sit on the sidelines and watch.

Get off your fucking arse and either work to force your political class to abandon their subservience to Isreal and the Saudis who have promoted a certain version of Islamic doctrine no Muslim I know follows

OR build your people up, look out for your people, create something positive for our youth, create a community based of the just teachings of Jesus (or Lenin). Build a society, a union of peoples.

But you won’t because just like the perpetrators of this despicable act you and all the fake Christian’s calling for crusades really don’t give a fuck about the victims or people in general
 
Christianity is not just a religion. It’s also a culture and an identity. Kind of like non religious jews. Even atheists that live in Europe are living that culture that derives from Christianity whatever they like it or not. We Europeans are alive today because of the Crusades. It’s our history. The more extreme radical islam becomes the more likely that a union of angry Europeans band together. And since they are getting killed for not being Muslim, you bet your ass that the opposition will use Christianity as their Identity to fight back.
 
I agree that it’s more than a religion and that it’s a culture and identity. So don’t you think you and “they” should be willing to use that identity, to use the passion you seem to have for something more than “fuck them”
 
