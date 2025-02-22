  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International One dead and several people injured after a knife attack in the French city of Mulhouse

In danger of being accused of being a race baiter by a certain mod by posting this
 
The West has weaponized the fuck out of the so-called 'law' as a way to hurt their own people.
 
Part and Parcel of the sweet sweet gift of antedulvian diversity
 
Andretti said:
The suspect was arrested by the police. According to the public prosecutor, the suspect, a 37-year-old man, was already known to the authorities and had been on a terrorism watch list.

The man allegedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is great) in Arabic just moments before the attack.

https://apnews.com/article/algeria-swiss-woman-killed-d3cd73d39971e258d5b4b1e3df77456a
Click to expand...
That article is from October of last year. Not saying it isn't a terrible event worth discussing, but why post this now?
 
Confucamus said:
That article is from October of last year. Not saying it isn't a terrible event worth discussing, but why post this now?
Click to expand...
Somehow it inserted the article from the last time I made an thread.

I changed it to the correct source now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Croo67
International Iraqi 'asylum seeker' arrested in Germany after police foil plans to attack Christmas market
Replies
19
Views
674
Vampire life
Vampire life
LeonardoBjj
Crime New York police arrest suspect after two killed and one wounded in knife attacks
Replies
14
Views
514
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,903
Messages
56,928,633
Members
175,462
Latest member
printfhello

Share this page

Back
Top