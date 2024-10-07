Kid's sporting team coaches GTFIH

I think with kids that age you are just trying to teach them the basics and help them have fun. Only thing that should be 100% serious is being a good team mate, good sportsmanship, and being respectful to coaches. This means they don't talk back to coaches, aren't mean to their team mates, and put in effort into the drills and practices. As long as the effort is there and other things listed above are followed then the rest is just gravy.



IME coaching soccer and wrestling we always did drills first and scrimmaged last. Kids always love to actually play the game so to get them to focus on drills we would tell them they get to scrimmage if they put enough effort into drills.