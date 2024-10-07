Kid's sporting team coaches GTFIH

TankAbbott4Eva
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 24, 2010
- Messages
- 27,226
- Reaction score
- 16,528
Ok so my son is playing cricket this season and I've volunteered to be the coach. I haven't coached a kid's team before, have helped out in some sports clinics etc in the past but my first time as actual coach in a competitive environment. I did play a lot of cricket in the past and watch a lot so the game mechanics isn't a problem, dealing with 9 kids under 10 is going to be the issue. My son would prefer me not to be coaching, out of the parents I seemed the best option unfortunately for him.
Any tips on navigating the season? Should I be more Bobby Knight than Phil Jackson in terms of my temperament? What about if some of the Mums fall in love with the Sherdogger 6 foot 5 275 pound coach?
Also to confirm I did pass the "Working With Children check', phew!
Any tips on navigating the season? Should I be more Bobby Knight than Phil Jackson in terms of my temperament? What about if some of the Mums fall in love with the Sherdogger 6 foot 5 275 pound coach?
Also to confirm I did pass the "Working With Children check', phew!