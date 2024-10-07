Kid's sporting team coaches GTFIH

TankAbbott4Eva

TankAbbott4Eva

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 24, 2010
Messages
27,226
Reaction score
16,528
Ok so my son is playing cricket this season and I've volunteered to be the coach. I haven't coached a kid's team before, have helped out in some sports clinics etc in the past but my first time as actual coach in a competitive environment. I did play a lot of cricket in the past and watch a lot so the game mechanics isn't a problem, dealing with 9 kids under 10 is going to be the issue. My son would prefer me not to be coaching, out of the parents I seemed the best option unfortunately for him.

Any tips on navigating the season? Should I be more Bobby Knight than Phil Jackson in terms of my temperament? What about if some of the Mums fall in love with the Sherdogger 6 foot 5 275 pound coach?

Also to confirm I did pass the "Working With Children check', phew!
 
I ain't no coach, but cricket?
You live in India? Pakistan?
 
I think with kids that age you are just trying to teach them the basics and help them have fun. Only thing that should be 100% serious is being a good team mate, good sportsmanship, and being respectful to coaches. This means they don't talk back to coaches, aren't mean to their team mates, and put in effort into the drills and practices. As long as the effort is there and other things listed above are followed then the rest is just gravy.

IME coaching soccer and wrestling we always did drills first and scrimmaged last. Kids always love to actually play the game so to get them to focus on drills we would tell them they get to scrimmage if they put enough effort into drills.
 
Just go into it assuming close to half of them could care less if they’re there and aren’t going to put any effort into anything. Give them simple pointers to help them do their best, and focus on the kids that pay attention. As mentioned, teach them to be good teammates and good sportsmen first and foremost.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EndlessCritic
I just witnessed one of the greatest little league sporting moments of my life
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
MDoza
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,130
Messages
56,306,148
Members
175,154
Latest member
maxoges

Share this page

Back
Top