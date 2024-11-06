Kicking with leg first instead of the hip twist.

The very, very, old way of kicking in karate is recruiting the leg muscles for lashing out, instead of the hip and back muscles.

It makes no sense without a good deal of fast twitch muscle fiber in your genotype. Or else it won't do any damage. But suppose you have those types of muscles....

I found it to be an interesting alternative to the kickboxing way of turning over the hip and then throwing out the leg.

Pereira sort of does it, but not dynamically, and his hips remain static.

Contrary to Pereira .... The hips do adjust to the kick in the way I am talking about, but the hips don't lead the strike. The leg does.


What do you guys think about it? I hope I made it comprehensible
 
Do you train at a martial arts gym? Just ask your coach man
 
