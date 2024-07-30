I grew up watching this movie, along with bloodsport, and i have to say it failed big time with the ending. JCVD is his older brothers corner man in kickboxing and somehow in a few months at most of training, he becomes the greatest fighter of all time lolTong Po was viewed as an unbeatable warrior and yet somehow JCVD goes into the bout having to throw the bout and get beat on the entire time in order for his brother to live (he's been kidnapped)That's terrible lol Tong Po was a killer and somehow they were shook of JCVD it's never implied JCVD was a kickboxer, he was just his brothers cornerman, so you're telling me within a few months he's able to beat the guy that cripples his brother with ease? Lol they really fumbled the ending here.This is where Stallone films shine brighter than JCVDs. While they both practice the 0 defense technique, Stallone will always win as the underdog that defeats all odds while JCVD wins after overcoming some kind of cheating from his opponent.While I still like this movie it would have been a much better film if they went a different route for the final fight. A movie called Kickboxer yet he trains and then they fight in MUAY THAI lolThis is still my fav scene:my rating: 7/10I still like it, still think it's good it just could have been a whole lot better if they didn't turn Tong Po into a can at the end