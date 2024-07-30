Movies Kickboxer (1989)

The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

1000001294.jpg


I grew up watching this movie, along with bloodsport, and i have to say it failed big time with the ending. JCVD is his older brothers corner man in kickboxing and somehow in a few months at most of training, he becomes the greatest fighter of all time lol

Tong Po was viewed as an unbeatable warrior and yet somehow JCVD goes into the bout having to throw the bout and get beat on the entire time in order for his brother to live (he's been kidnapped)

That's terrible lol Tong Po was a killer and somehow they were shook of JCVD it's never implied JCVD was a kickboxer, he was just his brothers cornerman, so you're telling me within a few months he's able to beat the guy that cripples his brother with ease? Lol they really fumbled the ending here.

This is where Stallone films shine brighter than JCVDs. While they both practice the 0 defense technique, Stallone will always win as the underdog that defeats all odds while JCVD wins after overcoming some kind of cheating from his opponent.

While I still like this movie it would have been a much better film if they went a different route for the final fight. A movie called Kickboxer yet he trains and then they fight in MUAY THAI lol

This is still my fav scene:

1000001293.jpg


my rating: 7/10

my rating: 7/10

I still like it, still think it's good it just could have been a whole lot better if they didn't turn Tong Po into a can at the end
 
Guilty confession. I like Kickboxer 2 lol

But my favorite scene to reference in this movie is the towel throwing scene.

Whenever my sports team is being absolutely murdered and i want to turn of the TV. im talking, we are losing the hockey game 9-2 murdered and they just keep scoring, I reference this scene lol

 
LOL @ "If your enemy refuses to be humbled... destroy him."

My brother in law rented a theater for his 40th, with a bar on premises, and he chose Kickboxer to watch.

Fun flick.
 
9/10

This is around the time Van Damme and Seagal took over the Movie Martial Arts game
 
I think its fun in its cheese in retrospect(which Vam Dam fits well) but as with a lot of western martial arts films in that era I don't think the action itself really holds up that well.

With Vam Dam's career I think it stands out how much better Hard Target is than his earlier stuff, its more action than martial arts I spose(but Woo films gunfights like martial arts) but I think you see Woo bringing expertise which generally didnt exist in the US.
 
Last edited:
I like how they hype Tong Po in the beginning. JCVD is standing in the hall and hears this echoy BOOM....BOOM....BOOM....BOOM.... and it keeps getting louder and more intense. So he goes and checks it out and sees Tong Po and you know his bro is FUCKED. Shit was legit scary.
 
I used to love this when I was a little kid visiting my grandparents. It used to play on the rerun station every weekend. I would do spinning kicks and try to do splits. I would stop when I hurt myself kicking a table leg.

I watched this as a teenager after training. The fights scenes are really bad. The Thai person isn't even Thai. Even the fight music isn't really the one they use in the stadium
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
View attachment 1055312


I grew up watching this movie, along with bloodsport, and i have to say it failed big time with the ending. JCVD is his older brothers corner man in kickboxing and somehow in a few months at most of training, he becomes the greatest fighter of all time lol

Tong Po was viewed as an unbeatable warrior and yet somehow JCVD goes into the bout having to throw the bout and get beat on the entire time in order for his brother to live (he's been kidnapped)

That's terrible lol Tong Po was a killer and somehow they were shook of JCVD it's never implied JCVD was a kickboxer, he was just his brothers cornerman, so you're telling me within a few months he's able to beat the guy that cripples his brother with ease? Lol they really fumbled the ending here.

This is where Stallone films shine brighter than JCVDs. While they both practice the 0 defense technique, Stallone will always win as the underdog that defeats all odds while JCVD wins after overcoming some kind of cheating from his opponent.

While I still like this movie it would have been a much better film if they went a different route for the final fight. A movie called Kickboxer yet he trains and then they fight in MUAY THAI lol

This is still my fav scene:

View attachment 1055311


my rating: 7/10

I still like it, still think it's good it just could have been a whole lot better if they didn't turn Tong Po into a can at the end
It was a meh movie tbh. Bloodsport was much better.
 

9.5/10..

Eric Sloane aka Dennis Alexio had a professional kickboxing record of 68-1 (63 KOs)...


1722315882112.png
 
