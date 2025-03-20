  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movies Anyone like the film 'A River Runs Through It'?

Rate the film.

  • 10 - Masterpiece.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've never seen the film, but would love to.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've never seen the film and have no interest in watching it.

    Votes: 1 25.0%
  • Total voters
    4
It's about the Paul Maclean brothers from Montana. Starring Brad Pitt, Craig Sheffer.


What's fascinating about this story is that Norm Maclean the older brother of Brad Pitt.

Now that he's in old age, he remembers his younger brother fondly.

His brother short life had such an affect on him and the person he became I believe.

It's really a beautiful story about the two brothers. The ups and downs of their relationship as brothers.

There strong bond regardless of their fights or disagreements. The mutual respect they have for one another.

Emily Lloyd who also was in this film was just stunning. An absolute beauty. And had a wonderful performance.

Really unfortunate what happened to her and her career. Would've one of the greats if she didn't have her mental health problems.

It's pretty good movie overall imo. I give it about an 8.

Thoughts on this film?

Plot Summary:

The Maclean brothers, Paul and Norman, live a relatively idyllic life in rural Montana, spending much of their time fly fishing.

The sons of a minister, the boys eventually part company when Norman moves east to attend college, leaving his rebellious brother to find trouble back home. When Norman finally returns, the siblings resume their fishing outings, and assess both where they've been and where they're going.




 
Great movie. 9/10. People who don't like it seem to not have a lot of patience or just don't like slower movies.

It's funny that a lot of people forget, or don't know that, Pitt is even in it. It's still one of his best performances imho.
 
