News Khazmat crypto scam.

Damn Khazmat can't win anymore.

https://cointelegraph.com/news/khamzat-chimaev-smash-crypto-insider-trading-concerns

Most of Khamzat Chimaev’s Smash (SMASH) cryptocurrency is held by insiders and developer wallets, raising insider trading concerns for yet another celebrity memecoin, according to onchain investigator ZachXBT.

Smash is a Solana-based memecoin launched by the popular mixed martial artist and UFC contender Chimaev.

Up to 78% of the Smash token supply was bought by insiders and developer-related wallets, leading to price manipulation concerns, according to an analysis by the popular onchain investigator. In a July 4 X post, ZachXBT said:
Maybe not the best article but yeah pump and dump crypto shit like many celebrities.
 
Crypto is the future. Khamzat and I wouldn't expect you meatheads to know anything about blockchain.
 
