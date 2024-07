Most of Khamzat Chimaev’s Smash (SMASH) cryptocurrency is held by insiders and developer wallets, raising insider trading concerns for yet another celebrity memecoin, according to onchain investigator ZachXBT.Smash is a Solana-based memecoin launched by the popular mixed martial artist and UFC contender Chimaev.Up to 78% of the Smash token supply was bought by insiders and developer-related wallets, leading to price manipulation concerns, according to an analysis by the popular onchain investigator. In a July 4 X post , ZachXBT said: