Media Khamzat's fraudulent wrestling record exposed

It is often claimed that Khamzat was undefeated on the Swedish regional circuit but here are two of his losses to regional level Euro wrestlers. He goes by the last name "Girikhanov" here as that was his mother's last name and didn't want to stain his record under the "Chimaev" name.




Above is the most embarrassing loss as he gets destroyed 9-2 and has a temper tantrum afterwards and refuses to shake the opponent's hand.



Bo Nickal pins this dude in 2 mins max
 
Who cares? It's like when I bring up that Shavkat lost twice to the same guy in MMA (much more relevant than amateur wrestling), one of them after he had numerous pro fights and still gets touted as an undefeated fighter

His amateur wrestling record doesn't guarantee anything in MMA. Same goes for Bo
 
The guy is actually pretty awesome at wrestling as evidenced by .....his wrestling
 
Who cares. It's like when I bring up that Shavkat lost twice to the same guy, one of them after he had numerous pro fights and still gets touted as an undefeated fighter
It matters because people talk about him like he would've been an Olympic level wrestler if not for his visa issues. Take a hike
 
He's faced one wrestler his entire life, a 36 yr old dude 20lbs smaller with no knees
You're a terrible poster. It's impressive to get on my ignore list the 1st post I ever see of yours.

Terrible even by sherdog troll standards
 
He's faced one wrestler his entire life, a 36 yr old dude 20lbs smaller with no knees
So?

Apparently you can't tell what good wrestling looks like. Id stop making threads if I was you .
 
Everyone who followed, wrestled or had friends who wrestled at the same time with him, knew this already.
Thise two videos are not even the “best” parts of his so called wrestling career. 😅
 
PC25tKi.gif
 
Who cares about this? We'll see how fraudulent Khamzat is or is he legit against Whittaker. Perfect fight for him to be exposed or proven to be the real deal.
 
I dont get what youre trying to prove? losing in MMA that early into your career don't matter at all so why would we care if he lost in wrestling lol
 
So his wrestling record is 400-1?

That’s a lot more Rickson like than No Nickles type.

Nikals hasn’t ever been remotely close to being even the best wrestler in his own college let alone the world
 
He's unbeaten in MMA though and that's all that matters here.

Plus if he fights Bo, there's a good chance he makes Nickal look very stupid. NCAA gay wrestling is not comparable to MMA wrestling where we've seen many Olympic wrestlers get shut down or taken down themselves let alone Div 1'ers get dominated by people who never even wrestled.
 
