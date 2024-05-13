It is often claimed that Khamzat was undefeated on the Swedish regional circuit but here are two of his losses to regional level Euro wrestlers. He goes by the last name "Girikhanov" here as that was his mother's last name and didn't want to stain his record under the "Chimaev" name.









Above is the most embarrassing loss as he gets destroyed 9-2 and has a temper tantrum afterwards and refuses to shake the opponent's hand.







Bo Nickal pins this dude in 2 mins max