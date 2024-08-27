Khamzat Chimaev has gone back to the mountains for this camp - He has left behind all the glitter & state of art gyms in the UAE + his $1-mio camps

He has left behind all the glitter, state of the art gyms, $1-million training camps and all the sports cars plus stopped randomly wearing excessive jewelry like 1-million USD watches and instead chose to retreat back to the mountains with a humble training camp to build up his game and feeds of the strength of the mountains, fresh air, high altitude training, clean living and no processed food.



He usually has expensive training camps but this time around it is more effective training camp up the caucaus mountains. I Believe this version of Khamzat makes quick work of Whittaker.

He is the best fighter in the Division. He can beat Strickland, Whittaker and Dricus same night
 
Khamzat is a POS, literally stole millions from his fans with his scam crypto.

Terrible person.
 
Training on dirt like that is a terrible idea... he's likely to fall over, skin is knee and pull out of the fight with Rob... again.
 
fuck glitter that shit gets everywhere
 
he better take that 1st world antibiotics with him before he drops out because of 3rd world sniffles
Everything is cleaner up there. It is the roof of the world.

Everywhere else in the world is polluted and crowded plus alot of easily transmitted diaseses in the US and other crowded areas of the world
 
lol, I have heard other chechens claim that the sun and the vitamins are different there than anywhere else and that is the reason why they can train harder and not get injured.
 
