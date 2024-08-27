Khamzat Chimaev has gone back to the mountains for this camp - He has left behind all the glitter & state of art gyms in the UAE + his $1-mio camps

He has left behind all the glitter, state of the art gyms, $1-million training camps and all the sports cars plus stopped randomly wearing excessive jewelry like 1-million USD watches and instead chose to retreat back to the mountains with a humble training camp to build up his game and feeds of the strength of the mountains, fresh air, high altitude training, clean living and no processed food.







He usually has expensive training camps but this time around it is more effective training camp up the caucaus mountains. I Believe this version of Khamzat makes quick work of Whittaker.



He is the best fighter in the Division. He can beat Strickland, Whittaker and Dricus same night