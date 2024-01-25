Media Khamzat Chimaev believes he would beat Jon Jones, Bones responds

Who would win a potential fight?

  • Total voters
    144
Much luv for Khamzat but no. Nothing serious here and ain't happening. MMA media are (generally) turds.
 
shut the fuck up and FIGHT SOMEONE

stop calling for title shots when you havent even got the resume of someone who deserves one. last minute replacement Usman at middleweight does not get you a title shot.

cant stand these Twitter fighters. Khamzat's the biggest waste of hype i can think of.
 
I mean to be fair to Khamzat it is a stupid ass question. He's no where near heavyweight. Asking him about fighting in weight classes he never will is dumb. And what the hell is he supposed to say? "No Jones is better everywhere he will win". No fighter with any shred of dignity will come out and say that.

That's just bad journalism
 
Well...at least it's not as bad as Ronda saying "under the right circumstances I could beat Cain." It's good to have confidence and even be somewhat delusional, you have to be in MMA, but he barely snuck past Gilbert at WW and Marty at MW. Going after a top GOAT candidate at HW seems like LSD.
 
RemyR said:
Asking him about fighting in weight classes he never will is dumb. And what the hell is he supposed to say? "No Jones is better everywhere he will win". No fighter with any shred of dignity will come out and say that.

That's just bad journalism
Click to expand...

It is. But then again, it was the kind of questions Ronda got all the time, only hers were sillier. Like "would you be able to beat Cain?"

She, like Khamzat, should have replied with a simple "get the fuck out, come up with a better question".
 
Stupid questions.

Jon jones is recovering from a gyno or pec or titty surgery and is a HW (champion no less). While, khamzat is a MW (who is yet to win a ufc belt or beat a ufc HW).

But yeah if they were to fight today: Khamzat would suplex jones injured ass to death.
 
GrantB13 said:
Man... This guy just needs to fight. How do you go from 3 fights in as quick as he debuted and now he's never in the cage? Such a waste considering the hype.
Click to expand...
I've never seen someone with so much momentum sabotoge themselves in such a way.

Everyone was fine with him getting a WW title shot after burns, then he has to go and fight a silly, unnecessary Nate diaz fight he blows weight in and sends his whole trajectory in another direction.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

X
Khamzat Chimaev: "Jon Jones would be a dream fight, regardless of weight class"
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
BonesWinckleJones
BonesWinckleJones
MXZT
  • Poll
Khamzat Chimaev or Dricus Du Plessis - Who should Israel Adesanya fight?
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
MXZT
  • Poll
Islam Makhachev or Jon Jones - Who should be P4P #1?
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
3K
GSPenn1991
G
MXZT
  • Poll
Who would you like to see Strickland defend his title against?
2
Replies
33
Views
957
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse
MXZT
  • Poll
Where would your rank Khamzat Chimaev at MW?
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,246
Messages
54,988,827
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top