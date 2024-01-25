BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 9,666
- Reaction score
- 30,020
Asking him about fighting in weight classes he never will is dumb. And what the hell is he supposed to say? "No Jones is better everywhere he will win". No fighter with any shred of dignity will come out and say that.
That's just bad journalism
I've never seen someone with so much momentum sabotoge themselves in such a way.Man... This guy just needs to fight. How do you go from 3 fights in as quick as he debuted and now he's never in the cage? Such a waste considering the hype.