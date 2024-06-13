  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Khamzat Chimaev ≅ Zabit Magomedsharipov?

Let's face it, all of us were hyped for Khamzat Chimaev.
I was, you were, we all were. And we all bought the hype"
  • Khamzat was supposed to be yet another "super-Russian" ...
Yet (as he went up in the ranks) is starting to get exposed for STAMINA ISSUES ... which have created CONFIDENCE AND HEART ISSUES ... and he is coming close to fading into oblivion.

But he is not the first.
Another Russian hype train, Zabit Magomedsharipov (I think) was an even better prospect than Khamzat.
Zabit was even more athletic, dynamic, unorthodox, and I was 100% sold on this individual.

Like Khamzat, however, Zabit lost his confidence after facing higher-level FIGHTERS ... people who wouldn't go down, who wouldn't quit ... and who started beating Zabit's ass in the latter stages of merely 3-round fights.
  • Any fighter who fades at three rounds is NOT true Champion material.
TRULY great Champions GET BETTER as the fight progresses ...
Meanwhile front-running PRETENDERS "start fast" ... but fade, gas-out, and fall apart the longer the fight goes.

IMO, Chimaev has lost his stones.
He has proven to be of the second variety, not the first.

Sure, Khamzat has looked sensational in some fights, even many fights (hey, let's face it, the dude is an athlete).
But when he has NOT been able to get a quick win, he has faded the longer the fight goes.

Folks, that's genetics.
You are either a long-distance powerhouse, by nature, or you are not.

I think if you locked Khamzat Chimaev in a room, with Khabib Nurmagomedov, that Khabib would come up with Khamzat's head.

Of course, Khamzat would dominate early.
But I don't think he could finish Khabib.

Even though smaller, Khabib is BY FAR more the durable, physically-and-mentally tougher man.
He is also the better grappler, and by a country mile.

I would bet dollars to donuts that, Khamzat wouldn't even take that fight, if there was no time limit.

Back to the title point: Zabit Magomedsharipov was another super-dynamic Russian.
Many of us thought "the sky is the limit" with this guy too ...

But physical frailty, lack of stamina, plus mental fragility (when challenged to the core) are also some of the "intangibles" that prevent certain fighters (while seemingly "talented") from ever becoming Champions, let alone SUSTAINED Champions.

In closing, I am disappointed in how Khamzat has turned out, as a person and as a fighter.
I think Zabit is the better person, but I'm disappointed in how his career wound up.

Both had "all the talent in the world," but neither, ultimately, had the OTHER intangibles requisite to be a Champion, let alone Truly Great.

/Rant :)
 
Not sure but Khamzat would literally murder Khabib. Not sure if you understand how much bigger Khamzat is
No he wouldn't.

You haven't seen how many GIANT WRESTLERS Khabib has dominated, and ultimately finished.

Khamzat's level of submission isn't even in the same stratosphere is Khabib's subtle understanding, of absolutely everything, that has to do with graphing.

I would agree, Khamzat would mop the floor with Khabib (due to the size advantage) ... but, after a long while ... Khamzat would fade and Khabib would take over.

Khabib's heart and stamina, plus overall combat experience since he was a baby, are also 100x that of Chimaev's.

Not a fact, but my opinion.
 
"Never crush a man out, making him and his friends permanent enemies of your organization." Zabit Magomedsharipov
 
Zabit was never that impressive. He dropped rounds to Kyle Belichek, the ghost of Jeremy Stephens, & gatekeeper Calvin Kattar.

He had no power & no cardio. Solid wrestling & very good grappling for 7 minutes. Never understood the infatuation with J
him.

Khamzat at least smoked ranked guys like Holland & The Leech, while also beating a top-3 ranked recent(at the time) title challenger in Burns, by winning a 3rd round.
 
Covid probably fucked this guy up. I don't know if he had bad stamina issues before that but it seems to have played a role.
 
His career was impressive. They woulda lost too.

Dagestani ninja shit, dont question it!
Very good fighter. Holloway would have put a pace on him and broke him though.
 
“Zabit lost his confidence”

Loool wtf is this nonsense you’re spewing…

Comparing Zabit and Khamzat is sheer stupidity.

Khamzat is the one that pulls out. Zabit on the other hand was usually on the receiving end - Yair pulled out several times which delayed Zabit’s rise to a title shot.
 
No he wouldn't.

You haven't seen how many GIANT WRESTLERS Khabib has dominated, and ultimately finished.

Khamzat's level of submission isn't even in the same stratosphere is Khabib's subtle understanding, of absolutely everything, that has to do with graphing.

I would agree, Khamzat would mop the floor with Khabib (due to the size advantage) ... but, after a long while ... Khamzat would fade and Khabib would take over.

Khabib's heart and stamina, plus overall combat experience since he was a baby, are also 100x that of Chimaev's.

Not a fact, but my opinion.
Not that I want your thread to get lost in that point but seriously its silly if you think Khabib stands a chance against any middleweight top 5 in the UFC.

I respect Khabib and we're not talking about his legacy v Khamzat's that goes without saying but an actual fight? He struggled against Al Laquinta for christs sakes.

There's a reason the guy was referred to as a weight bully. He was afraid to be challenged by guys Usman and Colby's size. I definitely think you have a point if you said he would do well at welter outside of Usman but Khamzat?

Khamzat is 6'1 walks around 210-220. Khabib is a 5'9-10 smaller fighter who could never strike but was the greatest grappler of all time. This is an easy one...I dont see Khabib beating Izzy or DDP either if he went up in weight. lol
 
Very good fighter. Holloway would have put a pace on him and broke him though.
Exactly my point.
  • Sustained pace + pressure = True Champion
It's why Jon Jones beat Dominic Reyes.

Reyes was flashy and all that, but you can literally see him wilting by the middle of the second round.
Reyes was gasping for air, moving away, moving away, moving away — flurrying — and moving away again.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones was THE TRUE WOLF ... started slow, but built momentum, adjusting, ADDING PRESSURE ... to the extent I wondered if Reyes was going to jump out of the Octagon at some points.

While many of you idiots count "points," Ray Charles could see Dominic Reyes was on his way to being finished.
Sadly, it was the epic performance of his life.
Maybe, "on points" he won.

But, as A MAN, and AS A FIGHTER, Dominic Reyes was clearly a beaten man ... "scrambling around" ... gassed and spent ... just TRYING NOT TO LOSE.

Reyes will never be a Champion.
Jon Jones defines a Champion's resolve and heart.
Even if dominated early, he always comes through in The End.
 
Remember when the UFC "cut" Yair because he didn't want to fight Zabit but then didn't let any promotion sign him? {<jordan}

After watching Fight Inc I can see Dana yelling at his manager "HE DOESN'T WANT TO FIGHT THEN HE CAN GO TO FUCKING BELLATOR!!!" and then Hunter being like: "Yeah he is not actually cut how do you feel about KZ in Denver?"
 
Not that I want your thread to get lost in that point but seriously its silly if you think Khabib stands a chance against any middleweight top 5 in the UFC.

I respect Khabib and we're not talking about his legacy v Khamzat's that goes without saying but an actual fight? He struggled against Al Laquinta for christs sakes.

There's a reason the guy was referred to as a weight bully. He was afraid to be challenged by guys Usman and Colby's size. I definitely think you have a point if you said he would do well at welter outside of Usman but Khamzat?

Khamzat is 6'1 walks around 210-220. Khabib is a 5'9-10 smaller fighter who could never strike but was the greatest grappler of all time. This is an easy one...I dont see Khabib beating Izzy or DDP either if he went up in weight. lol
Yes.

I think Khabib's level of durability, stamina, heart, and EPIC understanding of EVERY NUANCE ... would allow him to (yes) TAKE the beating Khamzat had to dish out ... and, after Khamzat started the gas out, I think Khabib would murder him.

I think Khabib is one of the few fighters who would, truly, DIE before he would tap.
I think Khabib is one of the few fighters who, truly, understands every single nuance of cage/combat grappling.

Anyone can see Khamzat is the bigger, stronger man.

But I believe everything that makes any fighter TRULY great, all those intangibles, are lacking in Khamzat.
And I similarly believe that these same key intangibles are present in Khabib.
 
Yes.

I think Khabib's level of durability, stamina, heart, and EPIC understanding of EVERY NUANCE ... would allow him to (yes) TAKE the beating Khamzat had to dish out ... and, after Khamzat started the gas out, I think Khabib would murder him.

I think Khabib is one of the few fighters who would, truly, DIE before he would tap.
I think Khabib is one of the few fighters who, truly, understands every single nuance of cage/combat grappling.

Anyone can see Khamzat is the bigger, stronger man.

But I believe everything that makes any fighter TRULY great, all those intangibles, are lacking in Khamzat.
And I similarly believe that these same key intangibles are present in Khabib.
Ok ill leave it at if Khabib was 6'1 I would pick him as well just not as is. Anyhow, right now Khamzat went from Evil Khabib to the next Zabit of the UFC yes I agree except much more popular and mainstream in the states and europe
 
