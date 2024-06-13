Khamzat Chimaev ≅ Zabit Magomedsharipov?

Khamzat was supposed to be yet another "super-Russian" ...

Let's face it, all of us were hyped for Khamzat Chimaev.I was, you were, we all were. And we all bought the hype"Yet (as he went up in the ranks) is starting to get exposed for STAMINA ISSUES ... which have created CONFIDENCE AND HEART ISSUES ... and he is coming close to fading into oblivion.But he is not the first.Another Russian hype train, Zabit Magomedsharipov (I think) was an even better prospect than Khamzat.Zabit was even more athletic, dynamic, unorthodox, and I was 100% sold on this individual.Like Khamzat, however, Zabit lost his confidence after facing higher-level FIGHTERS ... people... andofIMO, Chimaev has lost his stones.He has proven to be of the second variety, not the first.Sure, Khamzat has looked sensational in some fights, evenfights (hey, let's face it, the dude is an athlete).But when he has NOT been able to get a quick win, he has faded the longer the fight goes.Folks, that's genetics.You are either a long-distance powerhouse, by nature, or you are not.I think if you locked Khamzat Chimaev in a room, with Khabib Nurmagomedov, that Khabib would come up with Khamzat's head.Of course, Khamzat would dominate early.But I don't think he could finish Khabib.Even though smaller, Khabib is BY FAR more the durable, physically-and-mentally tougher man.He is also the better grappler, and by a country mile.I would bet dollars to donuts that, Khamzat wouldn't even take that fight, if there was no time limit.Back to the title point: Zabit Magomedsharipov was another super-dynamic Russian.Many of us thought "the sky is the limit" with this guy too ...But, plus(when challenged to the core) aresome of the "intangibles" that prevent certain fighters (while seemingly "talented") from ever becoming Champions, let alone SUSTAINED Champions.In closing, I am disappointed in how Khamzat has turned out, as a person and as a fighter.I think Zabit is the better person, but I'm disappointed in how his career wound up.Both had "all the talent in the world," but neither, ultimately, had the OTHER intangibles requisite to be a Champion, let alone Truly Great./Rant