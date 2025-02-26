Is Jean Silva the new Khamzat chimaev ?

Versez
Sherdog 101 is to force comparisons.Not at all, the comparison seems forced.
I must admit that’s he one kind of a persona… ufc love those kind of guys …I mean Khamzat has a completley unique career. They dont remind me of each other, or anyone else.
Jean Silva is quite unlike anyone i've ever seen. In a sport full of crazy people, he stands out. The fight nerd gimmick also works best for him, cos the glasses just make him look crazier than he already is and he's fuckin bat shit insane.
Jean Silva was never my friend …@Versez cant sleep at night knowing Jean Silva might be lurking on the same continent as him, where he can exhibit more bad behaviors, like crossing the street at a red light, or jay walking.
Who gives a fuck how much weight he is cutting?Is Silva also cutting tons of weight so he can look good beating up smaller people?
this weight bully speculation makes no sense, if he can make weight who gives a shitWho gives a fuck how much weight he is cutting?