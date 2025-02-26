  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is Jean Silva the new Khamzat chimaev ?

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
7,385
Reaction score
10,608
Jean Silva is taking anyone, anywhere on short notice....he reminds me a lot of 2020 Khamzat when he first came to the scene....

Fans now wants more and more...do you consider Jean Silva the 2025 Khamzat Chimaev, he remind me a lot of the 2020 Khamzat....

1740597247115.png
 
I think he might be the real deal. Prates on the other hand I see as the next Thomas Almeida, except he'll be better than that...but still lacks the athleticism to be at the top of the division just like Almeida did. He has much better defense than Almeida at least.
 
I mean Khamzat has a completley unique career. They dont remind me of each other, or anyone else.

Jean Silva is quite unlike anyone i've ever seen. In a sport full of crazy people, he stands out. The fight nerd gimmick also works best for him, cos the glasses just make him look crazier than he already is and he's fuckin bat shit insane.


021825-jean-silva-hero.jpg
 
@Versez cant sleep at night knowing Jean Silva might be lurking on the same continent as him, where he can exhibit more bad behaviors, like crossing the street at a red light, or jay walking.
 
HHJ said:
I mean Khamzat has a completley unique career. They dont remind me of each other, or anyone else.

Jean Silva is quite unlike anyone i've ever seen. In a sport full of crazy people, he stands out. The fight nerd gimmick also works best for him, cos the glasses just make him look crazier than he already is and he's fuckin bat shit insane.


021825-jean-silva-hero.jpg
HHJ said:
I must admit that’s he one kind of a persona… ufc love those kind of guys …
 
HHJ said:
@Versez cant sleep at night knowing Jean Silva might be lurking on the same continent as him, where he can exhibit more bad behaviors, like crossing the street at a red light, or jay walking.
HHJ said:
Jean Silva was never my friend …
 
Is Silva also cutting tons of weight so he can look good beating up smaller people?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

