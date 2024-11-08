Khamzat Chimaev’s Crazy Montage - Is Khamzat the most unique fighter we've ever seen in the UFC?

SportsFan007
In my humble opinion, he is, for the following reasons:
- His relentless aggression.
- Unique upbringing, growing up during the war in Chechnya.
- At times he handles high-level opponents with ease.
- He has an intense persona outside the octagon and a fearless approach inside it.
- Swift switch between striking and grappling.
These days you need a filter to process what Dana says because half of what he says is complete nonsense. But he did once state: “The guy is special, I have been in this game my whole life and I have never seen anything like him”.