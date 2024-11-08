Khamzat Chimaev’s Crazy Montage - Is Khamzat the most unique fighter we've ever seen in the UFC?

Takes Two To Tango said: Your first post, first off welcome to Sherdog. Enjoy your rollercoaster ride of emotions here.



Secondly, I take it your big Khamzat fan. Do you think he'll be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time? Click to expand...

Thanks mate. Yes I am a big Khamzat fan, he is unique in so many different ways.I am not sure if he will be one of the greatest fighters of all time, I am slightly worried about his gas tank especially after his covid health issues. I have a feeling that there are some lingering health issues that may prevent him from achieving his potential.I think if he remains disciplined and surrounds himself with good people, he can ceertainly be the next MW champ.