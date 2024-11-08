Khamzat Chimaev’s Crazy Montage - Is Khamzat the most unique fighter we've ever seen in the UFC?

In my humble opinion, he is, for the following reasons:
  • His relentless aggression.
  • Unique upbringing, growing up during the war in Chechnya.
  • At times he handles high-level opponents with ease.
  • He has an intense persona outside the octagon and a fearless approach inside it.
  • Swift switch between striking and grappling.

These days you need a filter to process what Dana says because half of what he says is complete nonsense. But he did once state: “The guy is special, I have been in this game my whole life and I have never seen anything like him”.
 
Your first post, first off welcome to Sherdog. Enjoy your rollercoaster ride of emotions here.

Secondly, I take it your big Khamzat fan. Do you think he'll be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time?
 
Thanks mate. Yes I am a big Khamzat fan, he is unique in so many different ways.
I am not sure if he will be one of the greatest fighters of all time, I am slightly worried about his gas tank especially after his covid health issues. I have a feeling that there are some lingering health issues that may prevent him from achieving his potential.
I think if he remains disciplined and surrounds himself with good people, he can ceertainly be the next MW champ.
 
Khamzat smash, sherdog cry.

Rinse and repeat. DDP is on deck to get the same treatment
 
Crazy how each fight people doubt him, disregard every win besides Usman/Burns (before Whittaker), then say how those wins didn't count. Just completely ignoring his attributes because of his health issues. Despite when he shows up he destroys. Khamzat has plenty of crazy wins against B tier competition. Just kind of funny he's been doubted until right before titleshot or even now with title shot.
 
Just by his interviews, I'm pretty sure I won't be rooting for him. A loudmouth Russian who wants to kill everyone? They could use him in Ukraine! He might fall into the TiTo Ortiz-Conor McGregor category, of fighters I will always watch, just to see them hopefully get their butts kicked.
 
