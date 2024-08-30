CasualBot said: The American fighter was internally suspended for two months by the UFC for testing positive for anabolic steroid DHEA in a urine sample and removed from UFC 303 in June as a result.



(from a tainted supplement)



Hence the small fine and short suspension. Click to expand...

So, did he just sent NSAC an email with his results and "suspension" about it before the testing company did? I mean, were they planning on not letting the AC know? Also what kind of suspension is 2 months, basically just enough so his scheduled fight does not change...its not like i want it to be canceled, but its weird to "suspend" someone, but nothing really changes, he didnt do anything special here, letting the AC know means nothing, they would know anyway if not whats the point of testing athletes and "suspending" them, 2 months is like testing positive for breathing...any PED suspension should be a bit longer than that or it doesnt need to be suspended for that if they are suspending people for 2 months...If its tainted then its not the fighter´s fault, why the fine? I get suspending someone so the effects on them wear out, but if it isnt their fault, why the fine?