News Khalil Roundtree fined by NSAC for “self-reporting”

UFC: Khalil Rountree given doping ban but title fight with Alex Pereira goes ahead - BBC Sport

Khalil Rountree's retrospective doping ban will expire before his UFC light-heavyweight title fight against Alex Pereira in October.
I’m slightly confused.. NSAC says this was self reporting by Khalil but the test was done by UFC’s new drug tester, and Khalil told NSAC about the result.

Is this self reporting? So if USADA tested TJ and it was positive but TJ was the who told the commission it’s considered self reporting and they are lenient and will let you fight?

“The drug test was administered by the UFC's anti-doping programme, Combat Sports Anti-Doping, and Rountree then informed the NAC about the results.”

"I'm glad he showed up, and the self-reporting obviously had a great influence on the commission's decision here," NAC chairman Dallas Haun said. "I applaud him for self-reporting."

What is this weird self reporting thing? He was caught by combat sport anti-doping, UFC even suspended him for 2 months themselves.
The end result:
Rountree was given a retrospective ban that will expire on 18 September and fined £119.14 ($157.04).
 
He self reported so got a lenient sentence. The sentence is retroactive so it's being served since the report and will end on the 18th of september. The fight is in october so he's all good.
 
Spath said:
Thread title is misleading. It wasn’t steroids.
“The American fighter was internally suspended for two months by the UFC for testing positive for anabolic steroid DHEA in a urine sample and removed from UFC 303 in June as a result.“

Wtf are you talking about

Also a “retroactive suspension” isn’t a suspension lol. “You didn’t fight for a number of months well guess what! You couldn’t have! Ha!”
 
Deceasedxo said:
He self reported so got a lenient sentence. The sentence is retroactive so it's being served since the report and will end on the 18th of september. The fight is in october so he's all good.
The thing is, what exactly is “self reporting”, it’s not like Khalil decided to piss in a cup himself to see if he’s on steroids. He was tested by anti-doping agency.

I mean is it a race to who tells NAC first once caught?
 
Not surprised but I could personally care less. So many fighter are juiced but you’ll never find out…some you do
 
Spath said:
Thread title is misleading. It wasn’t steroids.
The American fighter was internally suspended for two months by the UFC for testing positive for anabolic steroid DHEA in a urine sample and removed from UFC 303 in June as a result.
koa pomaikai said:
The thing is, what exactly is “self reporting”, it’s not like Khalil decided to piss in a cup himself to see if he’s on steroids. He was tested by anti-doping agency.

I mean is it a race to who tells NAC first once caught?
Yeah, does this mean the UFC was never going to tell them? Or they arranged for Khalil to self report so they could reduce his sentence to fit the date of the next fight? Classic UFC shenanigans.
 
Aegon Spengler said:
“The American fighter was internally suspended for two months by the UFC for testing positive for anabolic steroid DHEA in a urine sample and removed from UFC 303 in June as a result.“

Wtf are you talking about

Also a “retroactive suspension” isn’t a suspension lol. “You didn’t fight for a number of months well guess what! You couldn’t have! Ha!”
Got to agree about retroactive suspensions lmao

Who invented that shite? 'You didn't fight anyway, but now, you were banned!'

Err ... no.
 
The American fighter was internally suspended for two months by the UFC for testing positive for anabolic steroid DHEA in a urine sample and removed from UFC 303 in June as a result.

(from a tainted supplement)

Hence the small fine and short suspension.
 
So, did he just sent NSAC an email with his results and "suspension" about it before the testing company did? I mean, were they planning on not letting the AC know? Also what kind of suspension is 2 months, basically just enough so his scheduled fight does not change...its not like i want it to be canceled, but its weird to "suspend" someone, but nothing really changes, he didnt do anything special here, letting the AC know means nothing, they would know anyway if not whats the point of testing athletes and "suspending" them, 2 months is like testing positive for breathing...any PED suspension should be a bit longer than that or it doesnt need to be suspended for that if they are suspending people for 2 months...

CasualBot said:
The American fighter was internally suspended for two months by the UFC for testing positive for anabolic steroid DHEA in a urine sample and removed from UFC 303 in June as a result.

(from a tainted supplement)

Hence the small fine and short suspension.
If its tainted then its not the fighter´s fault, why the fine? I get suspending someone so the effects on them wear out, but if it isnt their fault, why the fine?
 
