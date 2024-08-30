koa pomaikai
UFC: Khalil Rountree given doping ban but title fight with Alex Pereira goes ahead - BBC Sport
Khalil Rountree's retrospective doping ban will expire before his UFC light-heavyweight title fight against Alex Pereira in October.
I’m slightly confused.. NSAC says this was self reporting by Khalil but the test was done by UFC’s new drug tester, and Khalil told NSAC about the result.
Is this self reporting? So if USADA tested TJ and it was positive but TJ was the who told the commission it’s considered self reporting and they are lenient and will let you fight?
“The drug test was administered by the UFC's anti-doping programme, Combat Sports Anti-Doping, and Rountree then informed the NAC about the results.”
"I'm glad he showed up, and the self-reporting obviously had a great influence on the commission's decision here," NAC chairman Dallas Haun said. "I applaud him for self-reporting."
What is this weird self reporting thing? He was caught by combat sport anti-doping, UFC even suspended him for 2 months themselves.
The end result:
Rountree was given a retrospective ban that will expire on 18 September and fined £119.14 ($157.04).