Special forces have surrounded the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov School – named after MMA fighter Khabib’s father – in Makhachkala. About two dozen armed officers in camouflage and special equipment stand guard at the school's entrance. Preliminary information suggests that operational activities related to a terrorist case in Dagestan are underway there. One of the militants, Gadzhimurad Kagirov, was a student at this school and a Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagles FC fight club member. Yesterday evening, the sixth member of the fanatic group that attacked churches and synagogues icers and killed a priest on June 23 in Makhachkala and Derbent was taken into custody. Preliminary reports indicate that this is Gadzhimurad's younger brother. He might have been one of those who attacked Christians and Jews in Derbent.