  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Khabib's MMA gym gets raided by special forces

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,885
Reaction score
9,173


Special forces have surrounded the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov School – named after MMA fighter Khabib’s father – in Makhachkala. About two dozen armed officers in camouflage and special equipment stand guard at the school's entrance. Preliminary information suggests that operational activities related to a terrorist case in Dagestan are underway there. One of the militants, Gadzhimurad Kagirov, was a student at this school and a Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagles FC fight club member. Yesterday evening, the sixth member of the fanatic group that attacked churches and synagogues icers and killed a priest on June 23 in Makhachkala and Derbent was taken into custody. Preliminary reports indicate that this is Gadzhimurad's younger brother. He might have been one of those who attacked Christians and Jews in Derbent.

GRLShNzbkAAKx6P
GRLShO-bUAAyP_r
 
Oh shit, this is fucked up. I read somewhere that the terrorist shooters were mainly comprised of a high-ranking politician's son and nephews. This is so fucked up. I hope Khabib doesn't wind up having some of the dirtiest hands in the sport.
 
www.cliffsidebrewco.ca

Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to terror attacks in Dagestan amid Eagles MMA Connection: 'Educating souls is more important'

Trigger warning: This article mentions terrorist violence and other related activities
www.cliffsidebrewco.ca

Khabib Nurmagomedov emphasizes 'education of souls'


Following the tragic incident in Dagestan, UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his disdain. Speaking about the situation in Russia, Nurmagomedov expressed his condolences to the affected families. Nurmagomedov strongly rebuked the actions and emphasized the need for general education.

Nurmagomedov stated: “May Allah save us all from such institutions and grant us a peaceful heaven above our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones and let everyone look around them and the children they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies.”

Despite his statements, demons do not leave 'The Eagle' easily. One of the militants, Gadhzimurad Kazhirov, is an MMA fighter from Khabib's Eagle MMA gym. Trained by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Kazhirov represented the gym twice in 2021.

According to the latest updates from Sports Politiko, the group of five shooters was now dead, thanks to Russian special forces. However, the investigation will continue and Eagle MMA is number one on the authorities' list.


Eagle MMA is facing an investigation by the FSB

After finding the MMA connection behind the terrorist attacks in Dagestan, the FSB has taken a drastic step. They have decided to investigate all MMA gyms in Dagestan. According to the sources, the FSB wants to pay particular attention to religious-extremist elements in these gyms.

And much to the concern of MMA fans, Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagles MMA tops the list. This means that the likes of Khabib and Islam Makhachev still have a few days left. And as the investigation begins, MMA fans will wait with bated breath to see if any more demons are dug up.
Click to expand...

All MMA gyms in Dagestan are being investigated? This can't be as simple of connection as the guy trained at Khabib's gym and fought on Eagle FC.

There are parts of the article I didn't paste here, but I think the entire thing was translated from a different language because parts of it read very strangely.
 
Expected reaction. Probably unavoidable all things considered. I highly doubt they will find anything there though.

It should be noted that a) Khabib immediately condemned the attack and extended his condolences to family and friends of the victims and b) Khabibs father dedicated his life to teaching martial arts and with that, help the youth of the region turn away from these issues, something Khabib himself wants to continue.

Now if they find a cache of weapons in there, feel free to drag my ass across these forums, but until then Khabibs crimes extend to (apparent) tax evasion and nothing more. He spoke for years about wanting the youth of the Caucasus to turn away from involvement in these things.

As much as I love this sport, it sadly attracts some pretty shitty people. Many MMA gyms across Europe had to deal with Nazis and similar retards training there and keeping their activites secret. You simply can't monitor every detail of every fool training in your gyms.
 
I hope Khabib had no knowledge of this terrorism. Does Islam train there too or is he still at AKA?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International 19 Dead in Series of Attacks on Churches and Synagogues in Dagestan, Khabib-Linked Fighter Among the Attackers Killed; Russia Pretending it's NATO
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,497
Messages
55,763,168
Members
174,923
Latest member
Paralel

Share this page

Back
Top