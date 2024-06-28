Khabib Nurmagomedov emphasizes 'education of souls'​

Following the tragic incident in Dagestan, UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his disdain. Speaking about the situation in Russia, Nurmagomedov expressed his condolences to the affected families. Nurmagomedov strongly rebuked the actions and emphasized the need for general education.



Nurmagomedov stated: “May Allah save us all from such institutions and grant us a peaceful heaven above our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones and let everyone look around them and the children they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies.”



Despite his statements, demons do not leave 'The Eagle' easily. One of the militants, Gadhzimurad Kazhirov, is an MMA fighter from Khabib's Eagle MMA gym. Trained by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Kazhirov represented the gym twice in 2021.



According to the latest updates from Sports Politiko, the group of five shooters was now dead, thanks to Russian special forces. However, the investigation will continue and Eagle MMA is number one on the authorities' list.





Eagle MMA is facing an investigation by the FSB​ After finding the MMA connection behind the terrorist attacks in Dagestan, the FSB has taken a drastic step. They have decided to investigate all MMA gyms in Dagestan. According to the sources, the FSB wants to pay particular attention to religious-extremist elements in these gyms.



And much to the concern of MMA fans, Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagles MMA tops the list. This means that the likes of Khabib and Islam Makhachev still have a few days left. And as the investigation begins, MMA fans will wait with bated breath to see if any more demons are dug up.