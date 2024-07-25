Khabib spitting on Conor… new footage

Well… I found out about it this week after UFC released the full audio version of Khabib vs Conor. You can hear an audible spit.



If you slow down the video frame by frame you can literally see the spit.







When I first saw the fight my first thought was “did he just spit on him?” but no one ever talked about that and only talked about him jumping over the cage so I assumed maybe he just cursed down on him in a “fucking idiot” type of way.







You can hear the spit at around 11:34



It is quite revolting. However, I know some may say it is well deserved.