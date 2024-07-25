Khabib spitting on Conor… new footage

Well… I found out about it this week after UFC released the full audio version of Khabib vs Conor. You can hear an audible spit.

If you slow down the video frame by frame you can literally see the spit.



When I first saw the fight my first thought was “did he just spit on him?” but no one ever talked about that and only talked about him jumping over the cage so I assumed maybe he just cursed down on him in a “fucking idiot” type of way.



You can hear the spit at around 11:34

It is quite revolting. However, I know some may say it is well deserved.
 
I thoroughly enjoyed every single punch to Conor McTapper's face

Just to refresh your memories since its been over 6 years, in the lead up to UFC 229, Conor throw a metal dolly at the fighter's bus, injuring Michael Chisea, giving a female fighter ptsd, called Khabib a mad backwards c*** for refusing to drink, called Khabib's father a coward, said Khabib would of been dead if he got off the bus, said he will stomp on Khabib's head as he is unconscious, called him a smelly Dagestani rat, called Khabib's wife a towel, made fun of Khabib's dad when he passed away (good defeats evil) and lots more. Not to mention all the rubbish he spoke about Aldo and Poirier, Diaz etc, multiple sexual assaults allegations, bashing elderly men in pubs, smashing fan's phones, assaulting referees in Bellator, cheating on his wife and threatening women on yachts, punching Italian DJ's in the nose, speeding recklessly

khabib-mcgregor.gif
 
I don’t get it.
So you only get banned for posting straight porn on this site? Bring back my V1 account!

Edit: I mean umm my friend. No, distant relative!
 
