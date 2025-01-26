"Khabib Only Fought Strikers"

Keep seeing these comments and people saying Islam is a better wrestler/grappler than Khabib. Justin Gaethje is a Division 1 wrestler, he began wrestling at the age of four and was a four-time finalist and two-time state champion in high school. Gaethje also competed at the NCAA Division I level at the University of Northern Colorado, where he was the wrestling program’s first NCAA All-American. Also, if you watch gaethje's wrestling matches, his style of wrestling was very defensive and he was able to shut down people's wrestling at a D1 level. People acting like he's just a striker when he's likely one of the hardest guys to takedown in the entire lightweight division considering his background is hilarious. Chandler got flipped over and outscrambled whenever he shot on Justin, justin has great hips and reactions to takedowns. Khabib took him down easily.



Khabib also outwrestled prime RDA, who later went onto become LW champ when Khabib got injured. RDA has gotten outwrestled in a few fights but when you consider that Khabib wasn't even in his prime when he dominated RDA it is a testament to how good he was. Imagine if Islam had to fight prime RDA when he wasn't in his prime, he could easily lose that fight. Islam was going to close decisions with Chris Wade prior to hitting his prime whereas khabib was making prime rda look easy



In the past few years people have forgotten how good this guy was, I think he's better than Islam