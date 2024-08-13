Khabib & GOAT's

I have been racking my brain and I just cant fathom why Khabib gets so much respect? I saw Aspinall give his mount rushmore for the GOAT's and he put Khabib in there which is so crazy to me. If I had to pick 4 of the GOAT's it would have to be Jones, GSP, Silva, and Demetrious Johnson with Jose Aldo sitting right there outside of the top 4. All four of those men were extremely dominant during their reign and all have double digit title defenses. GSP and Jones were even champs at 2 weight classes and both Silva & DJ competed at the next weight class up.



If were talking about Khabib, yes he is 29-0 but only 13 of those were in the UFC and his opponents before that were horrendous and hand picked by his father. His title reign, albeit very dominant was incredibly short. He only defended the title 3 times and he didn't beat a champion to become the champ. He fought Al Iaquinta for the belt (we all know). If we just look at the lightweight division.. BJ Penn, Frankie Edgar, and Benson Henderson all have the same exact number of title defenses as Khabib. There are a ton of people outside of that division that also have more than 3. I do think Khabib could have been considered in this conversation if he was still fighting today but retiring at age 31 with only 3 title defenses is not even to warrant him being in this discussion imo.