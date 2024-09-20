News Kevin Lee has a fight booked

Thesnake101

Thesnake101

Think about it, it worth it.
@Gold
Joined
Sep 15, 2014
Messages
18,956
Reaction score
12,482
Set to fight later this month vs a regional guy with a 17-12 record fight is set at WW.

He already spoke about being more than willing to get on the contender series for a shot at getting back into the UFC, and this seems like the first step to doing that for next year's season. No clue about his opponent but with a record like that Kevin should be more than able of winning in style.
 
I can't believe the nonsense about the Canrender Series.
 
Fighter Kevin Lee? The one who was copied by Mcgregor? The dude that sees holes in Khabib game?
 
honestly the poster looks like it had more work put into it than the ufc ones

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,738
Messages
56,213,173
Members
175,109
Latest member
quickestvisitor

Share this page

Back
Top