AldoStillGoat
Master of Science in Shookology
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 6,206
- Reaction score
- 15,779
nooooooo the image won't load.
I was like peeing blood and there was some stuff going on.
try viewing on your phone. I genuinely belly laugh at it (tho maybe that says more about me than the gif)nooooooo the image won't load.
I'll just have to assume it's an awful picture of you washing your bleeding dick in filthy toilet water or something. That's disgusting! How could you post that? You should be ashamed.
Oh shit... I hope that's not a result of her cutting to 135.
Blood in the toilet is an instant trip to the emergency room for me, even if it's just because I was eating beets.
Sounds like kidney issues. Not good for a fighter cutting massive amounts of weight. She looked terrible on the scale
out of curiosity, I tried it on 4 browsers on my laptop and 3 browsers on my phone (both using wifi and data) and it didn't load a single time.try viewing on your phone. I genuinely belly laugh at it (tho maybe that says more about me than the gif)
Sounds like kidney issues. Not good for a fighter cutting massive amounts of weight. She looked terrible on the scale
nope, I'm immediately in the emergency room while the nurses are wondering why my urine is staining their little plastic cups2 really? you don't wait until the beets tannins are gone?
bro that suck, sometime that happens, sometimes when it won't work on one, it works on the other for me. I will take and try to post a still pic from it...out of curiosity, I tried it on 4 browsers on my laptop and 3 browsers on my phone (both using wifi and data) and it didn't load a single time.
Ever since the forum upgrade, I'd say about 10% of images are completely unable to be viewed by me, no matter what I do. I assumed everyone had this problem.bro that suck, sometime that happens, sometimes when it won't work on one, it works on the other for me. I will take and try to post a still pic from it...
Thank you so much!
Kowboy, I owe you (and your penis) a heartfelt apology. You're both heroes on these boards.
I was like peeing blood and there was some stuff going on.
Ever since the forum upgrade, I'd say about 10% of images are completely unable to be viewed by me, no matter what I do. I assumed everyone had this problem.
Also, I'd love you to post a pic because I feel like a cad for accusing a great guy like Kowboy of posting filthy penis pics, but you definitely don't have to go to that extreme lol
EDIT: ahahahaha amazing, thank you!