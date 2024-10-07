Media Kayla Harrison Reveals She Was Hospitalized A Week Before UFC 307

"I had to go to the hospital and I was like peeing blood and there was some stuff going on. I don't like to make excuses, but I definitely wasn't my best inside the cage Saturday night. And I know I can be better and grow from it."​


 
Oh shit... I hope that's not a result of her cutting to 135.

Blood in the toilet is an instant trip to the emergency room for me, even if it's just because I was eating beets.
 

I was like peeing blood and there was some stuff going on.​


86427e98-8268-437a-b601-9d228d7c526c_text.gif
 
don't ask said:
nooooooo the image won't load. :(

I'll just have to assume it's an awful picture of you washing your bleeding dick in filthy toilet water or something. That's disgusting! How could you post that? You should be ashamed.:mad::mad::mad::mad:
try viewing on your phone. I genuinely belly laugh at it (tho maybe that says more about me than the gif)
 
don't ask said:
Oh shit... I hope that's not a result of her cutting to 135.

Blood in the toilet is an instant trip to the emergency room for me, even if it's just because I was eating beets.
1 word - not a good sign.

2 really? you don't wait until the beets tannins are gone?

Bobby Boulders said:
Sounds like kidney issues. Not good for a fighter cutting massive amounts of weight. She looked terrible on the scale
word
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
try viewing on your phone. I genuinely belly laugh at it (tho maybe that says more about me than the gif)
out of curiosity, I tried it on 4 browsers on my laptop and 3 browsers on my phone (both using wifi and data) and it didn't load a single time.
:(
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Sounds like kidney issues. Not good for a fighter cutting massive amounts of weight. She looked terrible on the scale
^

There's a variety of reasons that can happen, none of them are good, and even worse to be cutting weight with a UTI / kidney infection / kidney stone etc.

I hope if she has championship aspirations at 135 she can dial things in and get her walk around weight down to 150 or so. So she isn't dying trying to make weight.
 
don't ask said:
out of curiosity, I tried it on 4 browsers on my laptop and 3 browsers on my phone (both using wifi and data) and it didn't load a single time.
:(
bro that suck, sometime that happens, sometimes when it won't work on one, it works on the other for me. I will take and try to post a still pic from it...
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
bro that suck, sometime that happens, sometimes when it won't work on one, it works on the other for me. I will take and try to post a still pic from it...
Ever since the forum upgrade, I'd say about 10% of images are completely unable to be viewed by me, no matter what I do. I assumed everyone had this problem.

Also, I'd love you to post a pic because I feel like a cad for accusing a great guy like Kowboy of posting filthy penis pics, but you definitely don't have to go to that extreme lol

EDIT: ahahahaha amazing, thank you!
 
don't ask said:
Ever since the forum upgrade, I'd say about 10% of images are completely unable to be viewed by me, no matter what I do. I assumed everyone had this problem.

Also, I'd love you to post a pic because I feel like a cad for accusing a great guy like Kowboy of posting filthy penis pics, but you definitely don't have to go to that extreme lol

EDIT: ahahahaha amazing, thank you!
Me too, but a lower percentage I'd say. And it's totally random as to what image, what format and when.

Weirdly I have had it happen when I post links to IG etc too.
 
