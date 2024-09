KT is the one that really put the spotlight on women's boxing. Both in the amateurs & the pros. If it wasn't for her women's boxing would probably still be absent from the Olympics. She played a huge part in the IOC's inclusion of the program in 2012.In the pros it was KT's fight against Amanda Serrano a couple years ago that raised the profile of women's boxing. It was a big fight. Even people that wouldn't normally watch women's boxing tuned in. They made history and became the first female boxers to both earn 7 figure paydays.P4P? Right now it's Shields. She's never lost as a pro. The Ring rates her as the P4P queen with KT at #2