Karate blackbelts in MMA

Hotora86 said: That's surprising to hear. I never trained Kudo myself, only saw a few tournaments but I had the impression that Kudo can be accurately described as Judo + Kyokushin with head strikes. But you say Judo is not best fit for Kudo? Because of thinner gi? Or something else? Click to expand...

I thought so as well before actually doing Kudo. It has the traditional Karate ethos/philosophy - like Kyokushin as well - the respect, kindness etc etc.But as far as Kyokushin in Kudo - some guys have a Kyokushin striking base, some have a shotokan base, some a goju, some boxing/tkd, some MT - it's a real mix of different stand up styles in Kudo.Some lean more to Karate others lean to MT or tkd/boxing. The benefit though is that when get a really good chance to develop sparring with MT Kudo guys, or tkd Kudo guys because you learn different things or pick up stuff unique to those styles - and because you're around it you learn & in turn can benefit yourself. I've picked up some amazing yoko geri combinations from a tkd Kudo guy I came across - also have picked up some really slick boxing combinations that I've gone out of my way to incorporate. It's like a melting pot of different styles - a bit like MMA.In my opinion Judo isn't the greatest fit - someone else may disagree with me. The Gi is thinner, sleeves are half sleeve so no sleeve grips plus with the inclusion of other styles of grappling means Judo for me isn't the best fit. I've noticed that for me wrestling has been the most effective for me in Kudo. It's also melds with striking a lot better imo.I think no-gi Judo would be just as good as wrestling in Kudo. The main problem I have with Judo in Kudo is the emphasis on getting some sort of grip - it's not as easy to do when someone is striking at you - it's a lot easier when you're in clinch range or you have a clinch. I like wrestling because you have the option of engaging outside clinch range (or even to threaten it) and when in clinch range.If there was such a thing as no-gi Judo - then I think it would be just as good as wrestling for Kudo.