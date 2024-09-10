It's a big 'may', but Kamala has the tools to stay on message, not become too smug and unlikable, and resist being dragged into a shit-flinging contest. But it won't matter a damn thing. You can't 'beat' Trump in a debate in any meaningful way, you can only remain as unflustered as possible and hope for the best. Trump can (and probably will) just keep repeating 'illegals on our borders' for 90% of the debate, and he will come off as 'focused' to his audience. No one is going to change their opinion for him even if Kamala performs her best, and Trump his worst.



And the polls tell a very sad story if you're a democrat. Trump is up in every battleground state except maybe MI, and yes I said he's UP. Polls including Trump miss his actual support by anywhere from 5-7 points. They did it in 2016 and in 2020, the polls are wrong in how assess trump and they always lowball him. So yes, Trump will win 2024, I don't have a doubt in my mind, and I'm willing to sig bet with any of you blowhards on that.