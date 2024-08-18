Media Kai Kara France TKO Steve Erceg GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,858
Reaction score
48,254
1-Yuh-Bbf6-Ak-Kme-KYl1-D.gif
0zlp-JYSi-No-J342bb-CX.gif
b-A1u7-Oy-Ped2-QHZ1-F8o.gif
qd2-I6-Uo33s-Jpj-PCZHA.gif
e18-Wvj-QPZALxk-Msn2-J.gif
noeu-FYRse-Tb1oxi0h-C.gif
 
Early but he was about to take a fight ending knee to the kidney covering up like that
 
Ercreg had no problem with the stoppage.
But I am sure you guys would have toughened it out against a killer like Kai Kara France.
Good things where sure to come for Ecreg!
 
omawho402 said:
Yeah covering up and moving is intelligently defending yourself.
Click to expand...
No, covering up means you're done fighting back and just trying to stop from getting hit. He only got up at the end because Kai was no longer on top of him. The stoppage was fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 305: 8.17 11:30pm ET Steve Erceg vs Kai Kara-France
Replies
3
Views
105
emog2
emog2
LoveMyMMA
Rumored Steve Erceg vs Kai Kara France in the works?
Replies
16
Views
748
dog y
dog y
Touch Butt
  • Poll
News Alexandre Pantoja to defend Flyweight title against Steve Erceg at UFC 301
8 9 10
Replies
185
Views
7K
SoSo
SoSo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,664
Messages
56,065,990
Members
175,056
Latest member
jewels14

Share this page

Back
Top