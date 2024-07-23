



"Leon has these moments of brilliance, obviously I know, but then he has moments where he's kinda just like "let me get my breath back"

as to where Belal is just coming at you, and I think that will be something that serves Belal very well. I think that's all he needs to do.

Not get shaken by any flashy technique, just do him and stay on the gas.



Now, if you ask me about my pick. I just think that Leon is starting to settle into the seat. He shouldn't be, because I ain't going anywhere yet,

I'm just taking a little sabbatical right now. He’s starting to make his groove as champion and I think he believes that he’s the champion here.

So Leon is working on just staying there where he's at."



"I'm gonna stay with Leon for this one, I think Leon might be able to pull this one out now. But I do think Belal could get this done."