"Leon has these moments of brilliance, obviously I know, but then he has moments where he's kinda just like "let me get my breath back"
as to where Belal is just coming at you, and I think that will be something that serves Belal very well. I think that's all he needs to do.
Not get shaken by any flashy technique, just do him and stay on the gas.

Now, if you ask me about my pick. I just think that Leon is starting to settle into the seat. He shouldn't be, because I ain't going anywhere yet,
I'm just taking a little sabbatical right now. He’s starting to make his groove as champion and I think he believes that he’s the champion here.
So Leon is working on just staying there where he's at."

"I'm gonna stay with Leon for this one, I think Leon might be able to pull this one out now. But I do think Belal could get this done."
 
Unheralded Truth said:
"He shouldn't be, because I ain't going anywhere yet, I'm just taking a little sabbatical right now."
Odd statement from the guy who lost to Leon twice.

By the way, Usman said he is taking a sabbatical so do yourself a favor UFC. Remove Usman from the rankings. He didn't say injury. He's just choosing not to fight aka rank squatting.
 
