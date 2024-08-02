DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
Live 2-foot eel chews through man’s intestines after he put it up his anu
This is no way to do your own colonoscopy.
Vietnamese doctors removed a live 2-foot-long eel from a man’s abdomen — that had chewed through his intestines after he shoved it up his anus.
The nauseating discovery was made when a 31-year-old Indian national was admitted to Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi on July 27 with excruciating abdominal pain, according to Vietnam News.
Doctors learned that the adventurous patient had slipped the phallic fish up his backside earlier in the day — and it tried to escape.
“The eel had bitten through the patient’s rectum and colon to escape into the abdominal cavity,” said Le Nhat Huy, vice director of the Department of Colorectal and Perineal Surgery.
The patient was immediately examined and underwent several imaging tests, including an X-ray that showed the eel’s skeleton lying inside his abdominal cavity.
Doctors attempted to remove the foreign object through the man’s anus — but they discovered a large lime that he had also inserted blocking the way.
Instead, doctors opted for an emergency surgery.
They sliced open the the patient’s torso and found the live eel, stretching more than 25 inches long and roughly 4 inches in diameter.
The creature and the lime were both removed.
After checking for any additional foreign objects hiding inside the man, they stitched him up. Surgeons also performed a colostomy to prevent fecal matter from passing through the cut made by the eel’s bite.
Doctors at the hospital told Vietnam News that they’ve dealt with patients, typically young men, who have put objects up their bums for sexual pleasure.
Viet Duc Hospital has previously removed bottles, cups and adult toys from patients’ anuses— but this is the first case involving a live animal.
“Eels can survive in anaerobic conditions for a long time and have the ability to bite through the gastrointestinal tract,” Huy warned.
“Therefore, people should never insert live animals through the anus to seek intense sensations due to the unforeseeable consequences.”
This, however, was not the first time an eel was removed from someone’s backside in Vietnam this year.
In March, a 12-inch eel slid up a 43-year-old man’s anus. He was rushed to the Hai Ha District Medical Center in Quang Ninh Province, where the sea creature was removed.
