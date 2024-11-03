Crime Pregnant Texas teenager died after being denied emergency abortion care

Such a shame.

www.propublica.org

A Pregnant Teenager Died After Trying to Get Care in Three Visits to Texas Emergency Rooms

It took three ER visits and 20 hours before a hospital admitted Nevaeh Crain, 18, as her condition worsened. Doctors insisted on two ultrasounds to confirm “fetal demise.” She’s one of at least two Texas women who died under the state’s abortion ban.
It took three ER visits and 20 hours before a hospital admitted Nevaeh Crain, 18, as her condition worsened. Doctors insisted on two ultrasounds to confirm "fetal demise."


Candace Fails screamed for someone in the Texas hospital to help her pregnant daughter. “Do something,” she pleaded, on the morning of Oct. 29, 2023. Nevaeh Crain was crying in pain, too weak to walk, blood staining her thighs. Feverish and vomiting the day of her baby shower, the 18-year-old had gone to two different emergency rooms within 12 hours, returning home each time worse than before.

The first hospital diagnosed her with strep throat without investigating her sharp abdominal cramps. At the second, she screened positive for sepsis, a life-threatening and fast-moving reaction to an infection, medical records show. But doctors said her six-month fetus had a heartbeat and that Crain was fine to leave.

Now on Crain’s third hospital visit, an obstetrician insisted on two ultrasounds to “confirm fetal demise,” a nurse wrote, before moving her to intensive care. By then, more than two hours after her arrival, Crain’s blood pressure had plummeted and a nurse had noted that her lips were “blue and dusky.” Her organs began failing.

Hours later, she was dead.

Fails, who would have seen her daughter turn 20 this Friday, still cannot understand why Crain’s emergency was not treated like an emergency. But that is what many pregnant women are now facing in states with strict abortion bans, doctors and lawyers have told ProPublica. “Pregnant women have become essentially untouchables,” said Sara Rosenbaum, a health law and policy professor emerita at George Washington University.

Texas’s abortion ban threatens prison time for interventions that end a fetal heartbeat, whether the pregnancy is wanted or not. It includes exceptions for life-threatening conditions, but still, doctors told ProPublica that confusion and fear about the potential legal repercussions are changing the way their colleagues treat pregnant patients with complications.
 
Loiosh said:
Are you completely insane?

Politics killed this girl.
Completely outrageous.

Not one single girl or woman should be dying for the politics of demented zealots, but the US has really gone backwards recently.
 
Jon! said:
Completely outrageous.

Not one single girl or woman should be dying for the politics of demented zealots, but the US has really gone backwards recently.
People raised the alarm the second Roe was overturned, this exact scenario was specifically predicted.
 
Loiosh said:
People raised the alarm the second Roe was overturned, this exact scenario was specifically predicted.
It's an inevitable outcome unfortunately.

These girls and women don't matter to the Taliban equivalents
 
Jon! said:
It's an inevitable outcome unfortunately.

These girls and women don't matter to the Taliban equivalents
Lmao you ran out of Hitler and Stalin references so now it's Taliban?
 
Barteh said:
Lmao you ran out of Hitler and Stalin references so now it's Taliban?
Hardcore religious people who impose hardcore religious rules on others?

Yes, I'd say that's what we're dealing with, wouldn't you?
 
Barteh said:
Sad story and incredibly evil to try and politicize this.
Translation:

"That's sad. Now let me dust off my 14th bag of Cheetos, head to Golden Corral for a light dinner, and completely ignore what caused this because it doesn't serve me politically."

Smh. You're a truly evil person.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Translation:

"That's sad. Now let me dust off my 14th bag of Cheetos, head to Golden Corral for a light dinner, and completely ignore what caused this because it doesn't serve me politically."

Smh. You're a truly evil person.
Yeah he's having a disaster here.
 
