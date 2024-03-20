Just turned 38....... is my life over now?

Home_Slice
Where did the last four years go, I keep asking myself?
Back when, four years was a long time.
I got a college degree in four years. Travelled the world, completed post-grad training and moved apartments three times in four years.
April 2020, lockdowns kick in and it feels like I've been time warped to here.
I was young (definitely felt plenty young), now I feel like I'm close to 40.
I partied with college girls over this weekend gone by and, no bother there, which kind of gives me hope.
But I find myself questioning, how much longer do I have left in that lifestyle?
And what are my plans for after it?
I have no plan B.
Being "young forever" was kind of my fall back situation.
