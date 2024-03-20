Just turned 38....... is my life over now?

Where did the last four years go, I keep asking myself?



Back when, four years was a long time.



I got a college degree in four years. Travelled the world, completed post-grad training and moved apartments three times in four years.



April 2020, lockdowns kick in and it feels like I've been time warped to here.



I was young (definitely felt plenty young), now I feel like I'm close to 40.



I partied with college girls over this weekend gone by and, no bother there, which kind of gives me hope.



But I find myself questioning, how much longer do I have left in that lifestyle?



And what are my plans for after it?

I have no plan B.

Being "young forever" was kind of my fall back situation.