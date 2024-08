I really liked the game for the most part. I added two mods, one for better fuel economy in the bike and the other better degradation on the weapons. Both of those things drove me nuts in the base game, but otherwise it was a lot of fun.



Deacon comes across as total lunatic and it's hilarious. If you're on the bike, even stationary, his dialogue will be loud like he's talking over the engine.







Other times he's frothing like a madman to himself while attacking enemies. I don't have a clip for that, but you'll run into it often, always makes me laugh.