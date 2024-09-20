Just Like Heaven - The Cure

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
11,696
Reaction score
7,168
This might be one of the best songs ever written. To me its the one song that doesn't age.

. song just written
at the height of super nova

how they roll fairly recently. Smith will eat his Cheetos while he's playing he don't give a fuk. I don't think I fully appreciated his weirdness until recently.






Push is right up there with it though.


I saw them live recently well. Robert Smith's voice hasn't changed at all and he's gotta be well over 60 now
The Cure is iconic.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,762
Messages
56,214,362
Members
175,110
Latest member
Chris Roberts

Share this page

Back
Top