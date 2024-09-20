Just Like Heaven - The Cure

BluntForceTrama
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2008
- Messages
- 11,696
- Reaction score
- 7,168
This might be one of the best songs ever written. To me its the one song that doesn't age.
. song just written
at the height of super nova
how they roll fairly recently. Smith will eat his Cheetos while he's playing he don't give a fuk. I don't think I fully appreciated his weirdness until recently.
Push is right up there with it though.
I saw them live recently well. Robert Smith's voice hasn't changed at all and he's gotta be well over 60 now
The Cure is iconic.
Last edited: