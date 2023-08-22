Just had my first colonoscopy AMA

Cool Hand Luke
My body is ready.
The prep was the worst part of it, I have a delicate heiny.How’s your angus
I turned 45 this year but they fucking change the age every few years. When I was in my 20s it was 40, in my 30s it was 50, and when I hit 40, it was 45 again.I am not looking forward to having this done at some point.
my belly was sticky...Did you make cumsies by accident or on purpose during?
That didn't bother me so much, it's that fluid prep medicine you have to take which I'm sure is just stomach dranoThe worst part is not being able to eat for 24 hours prior to the procedure.
we're you awake for the colonoscopy?That's kind of funny, I just my had my first colonoscopy recently as well
I also got my first endoscopy right after. Although they sedated me and I passed out before all the action started so I can't really give a play by play. I woke up drooling and confused but not feeling particularly violated
Did it make you more open to using grindr in the future?My body is ready.