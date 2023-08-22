Just had my first colonoscopy AMA

That's kind of funny, I just my had my first colonoscopy recently as wellI also got my first endoscopy right after. Although they sedated me and I passed out before all the action started so I can't really give a play by play. I woke up drooling and confused but not feeling particularly violatedThey sent me a whole bunch of pics afterwards though. I wasn't allowed to eat for 24 hours beforehand, so after I was done I went out to a restaurant and started chowing down, and in the middle of it I check my emails and suddenly I'm seeing what my ass looks like from the inside