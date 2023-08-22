Just had my first colonoscopy AMA

That's kind of funny, I just my had my first colonoscopy recently as well

I also got my first endoscopy right after. Although they sedated me and I passed out before all the action started so I can't really give a play by play. I woke up drooling and confused but not feeling particularly violated

They sent me a whole bunch of pics afterwards though. I wasn't allowed to eat for 24 hours beforehand, so after I was done I went out to a restaurant and started chowing down, and in the middle of it I check my emails and suddenly I'm seeing what my ass looks like from the inside
 
we're you awake for the colonoscopy?
 
I unfortunately went through this as well about a month ago (I am 39). For me the most difficult part was getting over the mental hurdle of what was about to take place… then the “prep” which was pretty miserable as well. Although I’m glad I did it, health is wealth and it’s important that we as men do this to avoid and get out ahead of any potential issues that could arise.

we're you awake for the colonoscopy?
I was awake for mine. I don't use any pharmaceuticals unless it's absolutely necessary. I had to convince the doctor to even do it. He said he had only ever done 3 or 4 on patients who weren't sedated.

Everyone from the nurses to the doctor to the anesthesiologist kept trying to convince me that it was a really bad idea. In the end it was painful, but they overhyped it a bit.

Apparently it's the norm in Europe to not be sedated. Not so much in Canada/US.
 
