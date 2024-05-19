Movies Juror #2 - Clint Eastwoods Final Film (Now Streaming on HBO MAX)

Are You Going To Watch Clint Eastwoods Final Film?

  • Yes!

  • Maybe

  • No

Results are only viewable after voting.
The Good The Bad The HBK

Anyone else excited for this? He has a great cast and story for his final film and I hope he delivers a home run with his final swing.


1000000604.jpg
(My man is 93 and still going strong)


Cast:

Toni Collette
Kiefer Sutherland
J.K. Simmons
Nicholas Hoult


Story: A juror serving on a murder trial realizes he may be at fault for the victim's death.
 
He is 93? Damn! He is lucky to have lived in a time of abundance.

By the story I already want to find out how he is connected to the case.
 
SFMMA said:
They say he does almost every shot in one take. I guess if I was 93 I wouldn’t have time to dilly dally either.
If it looks good he doesn't do more takes

Morgan Freeman has stated Clint is the best director he has ever worked with because he doesn't count down the actors, he just says whenever you're ready.

They shoot quickly and move quickly

Matt Damon has stated he has wanted to re do scenes and Clint would respond with why do you want to waste everyone's time? Lol
 
Nice to see him still working.

Tuco (Eli Wallach) almost lived to 100, and was still acting into his 90's as well.

18828979.jpg
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
Anyone else excited for this? He has a great cast and story for his final film and I hope he delivers a home run with his final swing.


(My man is 93 and still going strong)


Cast:

Toni Collette
Kiefer Sutherland
J.K. Simmons
Nicholas Hoult


Story: A juror serving on a murder trial realizes he may be at fault for the victim's death.
"...Story: A juror serving on a murder trial realizes he may be at fault for the victim's death.... "

Isn't that the origin story that gave us Spiderman?
 
The Richard Jewell movie confirmed for me that Clint Eastwood is done.

He took an amazing story and made the worst possible movie with it.

He had an all-star cast for that one too, and I feel bad because he made them look terrible. There's a scene that so obviously didn't work, and should've been cut, but he left it in the movie and poor Olivia Wilde looks like shit in it.

Jon Hamm has to say some of the dumbest lines too.

Script issues, bad shot selection, poor editing choices, and yes, sometimes you should do a second take.

I couldn't believe this was the same guy that directed unforgiven.
 
Midnight in the garden of good and evil was also objectively bad.

Million dollar baby and gran Torino had flaws but they weren't bad. But Richard Jewell is bad. Show it to anyone who knows anything about writing/directing and they'll agree
 
Fedorgasm said:
Midnight in the garden of good and evil was also objectively bad.

Million dollar baby and gran Torino had flaws but they weren't bad. But Richard Jewell is bad. Show it to anyone who knows anything about writing/directing and they'll agree
I liked both of those movies, I dont know anything about film technicalities but they were memorable rides, especially Jewell, it did a great job at showing just how horribly this man was treated by his country when he shouldve been celebrated as a genuine hero
He shoulda been hosting the 4th Of July parade in his hometown and giving speeches at junior high schools, instead he was vilified by the media and the federal government
Its such a sad story and that movie did a great job at taking you on the ride with him

Midnight In The Garden had that big boisterous tranny, that was quite a character back in those days
 
I thought Richard Jewell was alright/good. I think Clint's last great movie was The Mule.
Sully was also good.

American sniper could have been great if they didn't use a fake baby doll. Basically ruined the movie for me.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
I thought Richard Jewell was alright/good. I think Clint's last great movie was The Mule.
Sully was also good.

American sniper could have been great if they didn't use a fake baby doll. Basically ruined the movie for me.
I really liked The Mule, that was a wild ride, American Sniper was a powerful film but it made me feel bad for the brown people who's homes were being invaded

That first gunshot in American Sniper was a masterpiece of filmmaking though, watched it in theaters and they did a great job of building the tension as the kid stared at the deer and then when that loud ass shot burst through the speakers of the silent theater, everyone jumped, it was quite a moment
 
