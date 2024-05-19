The Richard Jewell movie confirmed for me that Clint Eastwood is done.



He took an amazing story and made the worst possible movie with it.



He had an all-star cast for that one too, and I feel bad because he made them look terrible. There's a scene that so obviously didn't work, and should've been cut, but he left it in the movie and poor Olivia Wilde looks like shit in it.



Jon Hamm has to say some of the dumbest lines too.



Script issues, bad shot selection, poor editing choices, and yes, sometimes you should do a second take.



I couldn't believe this was the same guy that directed unforgiven.