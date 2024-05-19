The Good The Bad The HBK
Anyone else excited for this? He has a great cast and story for his final film and I hope he delivers a home run with his final swing.
(My man is 93 and still going strong)
Cast:
Toni Collette
Kiefer Sutherland
J.K. Simmons
Nicholas Hoult
Story: A juror serving on a murder trial realizes he may be at fault for the victim's death.
