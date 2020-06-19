  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Law Juneteenth as Federal Holiday

M3t4tr0n

M3t4tr0n

Nov 16, 2010
29,303
11,901
"WASHINGTON — Senators on Friday announced legislation to make Juneteenth, a widely observed holiday that marks the federal order to free slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865, a national holiday.

Also known as Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day or Jubilee Day, Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery after the Civil War, although President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation had legally accomplished that within the Confederacy more than two years earlier. The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1865, abolished slavery throughout the entire United States."

How do you feel Sherbros? I mean I think it's a good idea. I think we should also remove Columbus day at the same time.
 
Agreed.

Added benefit is that most companies will observe Juneteenth whilst not observing Columbus Day
 
OK with me, and if my employer wants to give me an extra holiday I'll take it.
 
Also never heard of it before a few days ago. Horrible name, call it anything but Juneteenth please.
 
Why not both? It's not like the vast majority people would reflect on why they are getting a day off.
 
