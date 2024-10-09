Julianna Peña clearly won round 1

Geniusss

Geniusss

I don't understand what the issue with the desicion

Look Julianna clearly won round 2 and round 3 with those takedowns and Raquel clearly won round 4 and 5 so the controversial round was round 1

And when you lool at it, nothing crazy happened, no takedowns, no knockdowns, no clinch, no cuts.

They both stood there and were exchanging but nothing too crazy, they both landed with the same kind of intensity the whole round so when you see how much significant strikes they landed, Peña outlanded her, Peña outstruck so you clearly gotta give that round to her

R2, R3 and R4 were super clear
I think R1 and R5 were close but nothing too crazy just normal, so Raquel outstruck her in R5 so the round is for her and Peña outstruck her in R1 so thar round is for her.

I dont really see why so much polemic, it's either the fact that Raquel won the last 2 rounds so folks got that feeling that she won the whole fight because she won the last of it and that's what they remember the most or it's just that the Peña hate is real and they just want to say she lost because they don't like her lol
 
If it were clear there would not be a lot of controversy now, would there?
 
Muay Thai #1 said:
Pena out struck Pennington in round 1... so, yeah. That is definitely debatable
Pennington definitely seemed to be landing the harder and more meaningful punches. I thought Pena was going to steamroll her and remember saying to my buddy when the round ended "oh shit was I completely wrong? Did Pennington suddenly get good?"

Idk what the stats or actual differentials were, but it couldn't be so vastly in Penas favor that Pennington consistently stunning her shouldn't award her the round
 
Just rewatched the first round for the first time on something that wasn't a phone screen. Few notes:

First round was much closer than I thought. Pena was definitely throwing and landing more.

Having said that, she is completely lost when striking. AND I think that tends to make people believe her wild untechnical approach must mean she's hitting hard, but frankly, other than the overhand right, (which was the last significant strike of the round, so probably sealed the round for her in the judges eyes) her strikes seem to lack ANY kind of follow through at all. To say they "landed" is to literally mean the fist went up to and touched the head, like she was trying to play Lunar Lander on Rocky's face, where any extra force means her hand will explode and she loses.

I think Rocky's tendency to reset after exchanges made it look like she was being pushed back, as opposed to the fewer times she would land and push Julianna back, like the repeated jabs that were disrupting Pena's tempo, the switch uppercut and follow up hook that had Pena disengaging fast, or the left hook that stumbled Pena off balance. The few 'spots' of the round were mostly Rocky's

And for all the people talking about how commentary being biased towards Rocky, they certainly weren't in the first. Even when they both land shots, it's "That was a nice hook by Pena." Spoiler, it wasn't. There were few "nice" hits by anyone all round.

--
I'm not as arsed now about a robbery, but goddamn do I think Rocky actually looked consistently average vs Julianna looking inconsistently shitty, with just a bit of a grappling edge. Anyone (which was a lot of people frankly) who acted like Pena was some talent and Rocky was just a garbage champ can just eat all the ass after that fight.
 
Jfreemandrums said:
Pennington definitely seemed to be landing the harder and more meaningful punches. I thought Pena was going to steamroll her and remember saying to my buddy when the round ended "oh shit was I completely wrong? Did Pennington suddenly get good?"

Idk what the stats or actual differentials were, but it couldn't be so vastly in Penas favor that Pennington consistently stunning her shouldn't award her the round
Pennington has always been decent as far as women's striking goes. She has been solid in straights and combos with good cardio and serviceable pop, and when you present that kind of threat against anyone who doesn't react well to getting hit, it can really build up.
 
Peña clearly one the first round.

But the problem is that striking is ugly, and a lot of people have a strong bias against it.

They see her throwing those punches with shit mechanics and they just assume that she’s not doing anything.

But you put that bias aside and look at it. She was landing consistently on Rocky with those ugly punches and got some pretty good shots in.

Check stats. It’s clear as day.


IMG_4622.jpeg


She won the first round but most people can’t see pass their assumptions
 
Yeah, it was a close fight overall, so unless one is a big fan of one of these gals, I can't really see getting worked up over that decision going either way.
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Peña clearly one the first round.

But the problem is that striking is ugly, and a lot of people have a strong bias against it.

They see her throwing those punches with shit mechanics and they just assume that she’s not doing anything.

But you put that bias aside and look at it. She was landing consistently on Rocky with those ugly punches and got some pretty good shots in.

Check stats. It’s clear as day.


View attachment 1066301


She won the first round but most people can’t see pass their assumptions
Pena landed A good shot in round 1. You can actually watch the majority of her punches land on a face that didn't even move from the result of them.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Pena landed A good shot in round 1. You can actually watch the majority of her punches land on a face that didn't even move from the result of them.
Respectfully, I disagree. I just rewatched the round again literally like five seconds ago.

And Peña keep catching Pennington as she was lunging in. She timed a lot of her punches so Raquel would run run face first into her fist several times
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Yeah, it was a close fight overall, so unless one is a big fan of one of these days there's, I can't really see getting worked up over that decision going either way.
Peña is more annoying as champion, the less of her we see, the better.
 
I can agree with your analysis. 2 & 3 were 100% Pena. 4 & 5 were 100% Pennington. I think calling the 5th close is a stretch. One fighter is advancing and landing heavy while the other is desperately hanging on trying to not get finished. Pena landed some solid shots and Pennington kept coming. When Pennington landed Pena was rattled and forced to retreat and was gasping for life.

On first (and only watch) I scored the 1st for Pennington. Seemed to me like she landed some impactful strikes and Pena did not. 17-25 for volume in Pena's favour as per the UFC stats but I wasn't counting shots just made my impression that Pennington took the first. I guess the controversy is that Pena gets a 10-9 for two clear rounds where she didn't do any damage. She was also outstruck in the 2nd 23-18 despite having 1 TD and 3 min of Control. While Pennington knocks her down in the 4th and outstrikes her 26-16 and gets the same score. That 4th round should be worth more then a standard 10-9 squeaked out a small margin round.

Maybe a knock down should be worth a point? I know it isn't boxing and you can lose a round in which you got a knockdown so I am not advocating an automatic 10-8. Score the round 10-9 or whatever but award a point (or deduct from the fighter who got dropped) .
 
I blame the commentators. All the media who scored it for Pennington were listening to the dogshit commentating, the judges who scored it for Pena were right.
 
