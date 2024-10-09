Julianna Peña clearly won round 1

Geniusss
I don't understand what the issue with the desicion
Look Julianna clearly won round 2 and round 3 with those takedowns and Raquel clearly won round 4 and 5 so the controversial round was round 1
And when you lool at it, nothing crazy happened, no takedowns, no knockdowns, no clinch, no cuts.
They both stood there and were exchanging but nothing too crazy, they both landed with the same kind of intensity the whole round so when you see how much significant strikes they landed, Peña outlanded her, Peña outstruck so you clearly gotta give that round to her
R2, R3 and R4 were super clear
I think R1 and R5 were close but nothing too crazy just normal, so Raquel outstruck her in R5 so the round is for her and Peña outstruck her in R1 so thar round is for her.
I dont really see why so much polemic, it's either the fact that Raquel won the last 2 rounds so folks got that feeling that she won the whole fight because she won the last of it and that's what they remember the most or it's just that the Peña hate is real and they just want to say she lost because they don't like her lol
