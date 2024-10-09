Julianna Peña clearly won round 1

Just rewatched the first round for the first time on something that wasn't a phone screen. Few notes:



First round was much closer than I thought. Pena was definitely throwing and landing more.



Having said that, she is completely lost when striking. AND I think that tends to make people believe her wild untechnical approach must mean she's hitting hard, but frankly, other than the overhand right, (which was the last significant strike of the round, so probably sealed the round for her in the judges eyes) her strikes seem to lack ANY kind of follow through at all. To say they "landed" is to literally mean the fist went up to and touched the head, like she was trying to play Lunar Lander on Rocky's face, where any extra force means her hand will explode and she loses.



I think Rocky's tendency to reset after exchanges made it look like she was being pushed back, as opposed to the fewer times she would land and push Julianna back, like the repeated jabs that were disrupting Pena's tempo, the switch uppercut and follow up hook that had Pena disengaging fast, or the left hook that stumbled Pena off balance. The few 'spots' of the round were mostly Rocky's



And for all the people talking about how commentary being biased towards Rocky, they certainly weren't in the first. Even when they both land shots, it's "That was a nice hook by Pena." Spoiler, it wasn't. There were few "nice" hits by anyone all round.



--

I'm not as arsed now about a robbery, but goddamn do I think Rocky actually looked consistently average vs Julianna looking inconsistently shitty, with just a bit of a grappling edge. Anyone (which was a lot of people frankly) who acted like Pena was some talent and Rocky was just a garbage champ can just eat all the ass after that fight.