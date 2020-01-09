Judo blackbelts in MMA

Following the warm reception of my comprehensive Karate blackbelts in MMA thread I have decided to do the same for my other favorite martial art - Judo.

Below You will find a list of Judo blackbelts (with their respective Dan rank) who have fought in MMA. I have collected 105 Judoka so far. Please let me know in you find any inaccuracies in the list or notice that any Judoka is missing - I will gladly correct and add if applicable.

It would be great if this thread also becomes a starting point for discussion about Judo's history and usefulness in MMA - like it happened in the Karate thread. Thanks and enjoy!

upload_2020-1-9_9-26-6.jpegupload_2020-1-9_9-28-43.jpegupload_2020-1-9_9-28-33.jpeg
Fedor Emelianenko / Ronda Rousey / Satoshi Ishii


NAMEDAN
Akira Kikuchi
3​
Akira Shoji
1​
Alexander Emelianenko
1​
Alexandru Lungu
5​
Alida Gray
1​
Anderson Silva1
Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira
1​
Antonio Silva
1​
Baissangour Chamsoudinov
1​
Becky Levi
2​
Benoit Saint-Denis
1​
Blagoy Ivanov
1​
Bojan Mihajlovic
1​
Brent Weedman
1​
Brian Johnston
1​
Chang Hyun Kim
1​
Christophe Leininger
4​
Daiju Takase
2​
Dan Kelly
4​
David Baron
1​
Denis Lavrentyev
4​
Dokonjonosuke Mishima
1​
Don Frye
2​
Dong Hyun Kim
4​
Edson Carvahlo
6​
Emmanuel Fernandez
1​
Erik Paulson
1​
Fabricio Werdum
1​
Fedor Emelianenko
1​
Ferrid Kheder
1​
Frank Trigg
2​
Frederic Fernandez
1​
Gegard Mousasi
1​
Hayato Sakurai
1​
Hector Lombard
4​
Hidehiko Yoshida
6​
Hiroshi Izumi
1​
Hirotaka Yokoi
1​
Igor Zinoviev
1​
Jae Sun Lee
1​
Jerome le Banner
1​
Jim Wallhead
1​
Joe Charles
1​
Joel Gerson
1​
John Dixson
1​
Jung Bu-kyung
1​
Justin Bruckmann
1​
Jutaro Nakao
1​
Karo Parisyan
1​
Katsunori Kikuno
1​
Kayla Harrison
6​
Kazuhiro Nakamura
3​
Kazuo Misaki
3​
Keita Nakamura
1​
Khabib Nurmagomedov
1​
Kim Min-soo
4​
Koji Komuro
6​
Kron Gracie
1​
Kuniyoshi Hironaka
1​
Leonardo Leite
1​
Lucas Predmore
1​
Makoto Takimoto
1​
Manvel Gamburyan
2​
Maxim Tarasov
1​
Megumi Yabushita
1​
Michihiro Omigawa
3​
Naoya Ogawa
1​
Norman Parke
1​
Olivier Aubin-Mercier
1​
Paulo Filho
1​
Pawel Nastula
6​
Rameau Sokoudjou
2​
Remco Pardoel
1​
Rhadi Ferguson
1​
Rick Hawn
1​
Rickson Gracie
1​
Robert LaLonde
1​
Ronaldo Souza
1​
Ronda Rousey
6​
Ryuichi Murata
1​
Sanae Kikuta
1​
Satoru Kitaoka
1​
Satoshi Ishii
6​
Shinobu Kandori
1​
Shinya Aoki
1​
Shonie Carter
1​
Shungo Oyama
1​
Svetlana Goundarenko
1​
Tatsuya Mizuno
3​
Taylan Yuasa
2​
Tetsuya Yamada
1​
Tsuyoshi Kosaka
4​
Valentina Shevchenko
1​
Valery Pliev
1​
Viktor Tatarkin
1​
Vitaly Minakov
1​
Vitor Belfort
1​
Yoon Dong-sik
3​
Yoshihiro Akiyama
3​
Yoshihisa Yamamoto
1​
Yoshiyuki Yoshida
4​
Yuki Nakai
1​
Yuriy Kochkine
1​
Yushin Okami
1​
Yuya Shirai
1​
 
30d6893501ee455d86c238beec5f05e85ace08db6b486385929002.jpg
 
Khabib is a judo black belt and he would kick the ever loving shit out of you for forgetting him
 
How could you forget Bojan Mihailovic (1st dan) ?
 
DaleBoca said:
That’s Bin Laden.
Well fuck me.
I got trolled online.
Mods please don't ban me!
Seriously, I typed "gegard mousasi judo" in Google and that was one of the first images!
 
spinup said:
How could you forget Bojan Mihailovic (1st dan) ?
How could I indeed!
(maybe because I had no idea who that is) :p
Added, thank you!
 
Fedor is Fourth degree judo black belt.
 
gono btw said:
View attachment 707271 View attachment 707273 View attachment 707275View attachment 707277 View attachment 707279 View attachment 707281 View attachment 707283 View attachment 707285 View attachment 707287 View attachment 707291
Ah, the Sherdog Archivist has arrived! ;)

Thanks man, but the problem with your contributions to both my threads is always the same - most of these guys are so fucking obscure it's almost impossible to find any legit sources for their style, rank and experience.

I found this for Edson Carvahlo - is that the same guy tho?
http://www.teamcarvalho.com/instructors.html

Maxim Tarasov - this guy?
https://www.judoinside.com/judoka/68743/Maxim_Tarasov/judo-results

Igor Zinoviev - no sources on rank, probably 1 Dan?

Rudyard Moncayo - no source on him doing Judo at all and a horrible can too. :D

Viktor Tatarkin - 1 Dan?

John Dixson - 1 Dan?

D Bobish - Is that Dan Bobish? If so, he never did much Judo to my knowledge.

Kareem Barkalaev - certainly an awesome grappler (ADCC gold!) but Judo? No sources. And is he aka Karimula Barkalaev? And he, like, disappeared all of a sudden after beating Pele? Mysterious shit.

Brian Gassaway - no source on him having any Judo belt and I'm looking for blackbelts only.
 
Judo is honestly fun as fuck. I recommend everyone giving pure Judo a try out.
 
