Judo blackbelts in MMA

Following the warm reception of my comprehensive Karate blackbelts in MMA thread I have decided to do the same for my other favorite martial art - Judo.
Below You will find a list of Judo blackbelts (with their respective Dan rank) who have fought in MMA. I have collected 105 Judoka so far. Please let me know in you find any inaccuracies in the list or notice that any Judoka is missing - I will gladly correct and add if applicable.
It would be great if this thread also becomes a starting point for discussion about Judo's history and usefulness in MMA - like it happened in the Karate thread. Thanks and enjoy!
Fedor Emelianenko / Ronda Rousey / Satoshi Ishii
|NAME
|DAN
|Akira Kikuchi
3
|Akira Shoji
1
|Alexander Emelianenko
1
|Alexandru Lungu
5
|Alida Gray
1
|Anderson Silva
|1
|Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira
1
|Antonio Silva
1
|Baissangour Chamsoudinov
1
|Becky Levi
2
|Benoit Saint-Denis
1
|Blagoy Ivanov
1
|Bojan Mihajlovic
1
|Brent Weedman
1
|Brian Johnston
1
|Chang Hyun Kim
1
|Christophe Leininger
4
|Daiju Takase
2
|Dan Kelly
4
|David Baron
1
|Denis Lavrentyev
4
|Dokonjonosuke Mishima
1
|Don Frye
2
|Dong Hyun Kim
4
|Edson Carvahlo
6
|Emmanuel Fernandez
1
|Erik Paulson
1
|Fabricio Werdum
1
|Fedor Emelianenko
1
|Ferrid Kheder
1
|Frank Trigg
2
|Frederic Fernandez
1
|Gegard Mousasi
1
|Hayato Sakurai
1
|Hector Lombard
4
|Hidehiko Yoshida
6
|Hiroshi Izumi
1
|Hirotaka Yokoi
1
|Igor Zinoviev
1
|Jae Sun Lee
1
|Jerome le Banner
1
|Jim Wallhead
1
|Joe Charles
1
|Joel Gerson
1
|John Dixson
1
|Jung Bu-kyung
1
|Justin Bruckmann
1
|Jutaro Nakao
1
|Karo Parisyan
1
|Katsunori Kikuno
1
|Kayla Harrison
6
|Kazuhiro Nakamura
3
|Kazuo Misaki
3
|Keita Nakamura
1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
1
|Kim Min-soo
4
|Koji Komuro
6
|Kron Gracie
1
|Kuniyoshi Hironaka
1
|Leonardo Leite
1
|Lucas Predmore
1
|Makoto Takimoto
1
|Manvel Gamburyan
2
|Maxim Tarasov
1
|Megumi Yabushita
1
|Michihiro Omigawa
3
|Naoya Ogawa
1
|Norman Parke
1
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
1
|Paulo Filho
1
|Pawel Nastula
6
|Rameau Sokoudjou
2
|Remco Pardoel
1
|Rhadi Ferguson
1
|Rick Hawn
1
|Rickson Gracie
1
|Robert LaLonde
1
|Ronaldo Souza
1
|Ronda Rousey
6
|Ryuichi Murata
1
|Sanae Kikuta
1
|Satoru Kitaoka
1
|Satoshi Ishii
6
|Shinobu Kandori
1
|Shinya Aoki
1
|Shonie Carter
1
|Shungo Oyama
1
|Svetlana Goundarenko
1
|Tatsuya Mizuno
3
|Taylan Yuasa
2
|Tetsuya Yamada
1
|Tsuyoshi Kosaka
4
|Valentina Shevchenko
1
|Valery Pliev
1
|Viktor Tatarkin
1
|Vitaly Minakov
1
|Vitor Belfort
1
|Yoon Dong-sik
3
|Yoshihiro Akiyama
3
|Yoshihisa Yamamoto
1
|Yoshiyuki Yoshida
4
|Yuki Nakai
1
|Yuriy Kochkine
1
|Yushin Okami
1
|Yuya Shirai
1
