woodguyatl
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 6,549
- Reaction score
- 1,965
I know this thread is petty but it made laugh. This is a talk radio host who rants about voter fraud all the time. I now understand why this guy was so confident that voter fraud happened during the 2020 election. He did it himself! Good thing he isn't living in Texas or Florida where this would result in jail time.
Also, can't believe I agree with MTG on anything but I also think this guy should step down.
A judge ruled Wednesday that the Georgia Republican Party’s first vice chairman, Brian K. Pritchard, violated state election laws when he voted nine times while serving probation for a felony check forgery sentence.
Pritchard, a conservative talk show host, must pay a $5,000 fine and receive a public reprimand from the State Election Board, according to the decision by Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs.
Pritchard has previously alleged the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent on his show, but now he has been found to have voted illegally. Recounts, court cases and investigations over the past 3 1/2 years have consistently debunked fraud claims and upheld the 2020 election results.
Prichard has said he didn’t do anything wrong and thought he had completed his probation before voting in Georgia. But that didn’t convince the judge in the case.
“The court does not find the respondent’s explanations credible or convincing,” Boggs wrote in her 25-page decision. “At the very least, even if the court accepts he did not know about his felony sentences, the record before this court demonstrates that he should have known.”
Pritchard declined to comment Wednesday on the judge’s ruling.
Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for Pritchard to “resign immediately or be removed” from his position in the Georgia Republican Party.
“Our state party should be the leading voice on securing our elections. ... It is unacceptable for our party to have a man in leadership who has repeatedly committed voter fraud himself,” Greene said Thursday.
Pritchard testified in February that he believed his felony sentence ended in 1999, but attorneys for the state showed evidence that his probation had been repeatedly revoked and extended until 2011. Georgia law prohibits felons from voting until they’ve completed their sentences.
Pritchard registered to vote in Georgia in 2008 and cast ballots in nine elections before his probation was over, according to election records presented in court.
“I felt it ended,” Pritchard said after the court hearing. “Do you think the first time I voted I said, ‘Oh, I got away with it. Let’s do it eight more times?’”
Pritchard pleaded guilty in 1996 to forgery and theft charges involving $38,000 worth of checks that he deposited while working on a construction job, according to court records from Alleghany County, Pennsylvania.
Pritchard acknowledged that he endorsed and deposited a check made out with someone else’s name but said he didn’t profit and the construction companies involved were repaid.
Also, can't believe I agree with MTG on anything but I also think this guy should step down.
A judge ruled Wednesday that the Georgia Republican Party’s first vice chairman, Brian K. Pritchard, violated state election laws when he voted nine times while serving probation for a felony check forgery sentence.
Pritchard, a conservative talk show host, must pay a $5,000 fine and receive a public reprimand from the State Election Board, according to the decision by Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs.
Pritchard has previously alleged the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent on his show, but now he has been found to have voted illegally. Recounts, court cases and investigations over the past 3 1/2 years have consistently debunked fraud claims and upheld the 2020 election results.
Prichard has said he didn’t do anything wrong and thought he had completed his probation before voting in Georgia. But that didn’t convince the judge in the case.
“The court does not find the respondent’s explanations credible or convincing,” Boggs wrote in her 25-page decision. “At the very least, even if the court accepts he did not know about his felony sentences, the record before this court demonstrates that he should have known.”
Pritchard declined to comment Wednesday on the judge’s ruling.
Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for Pritchard to “resign immediately or be removed” from his position in the Georgia Republican Party.
“Our state party should be the leading voice on securing our elections. ... It is unacceptable for our party to have a man in leadership who has repeatedly committed voter fraud himself,” Greene said Thursday.
Pritchard testified in February that he believed his felony sentence ended in 1999, but attorneys for the state showed evidence that his probation had been repeatedly revoked and extended until 2011. Georgia law prohibits felons from voting until they’ve completed their sentences.
Pritchard registered to vote in Georgia in 2008 and cast ballots in nine elections before his probation was over, according to election records presented in court.
“I felt it ended,” Pritchard said after the court hearing. “Do you think the first time I voted I said, ‘Oh, I got away with it. Let’s do it eight more times?’”
Pritchard pleaded guilty in 1996 to forgery and theft charges involving $38,000 worth of checks that he deposited while working on a construction job, according to court records from Alleghany County, Pennsylvania.
Pritchard acknowledged that he endorsed and deposited a check made out with someone else’s name but said he didn’t profit and the construction companies involved were repaid.