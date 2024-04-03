treelo said: Joshua will end up as this generations stand out HW, Usyk will retire win or lose i feel and doesnt have a big resume at HW



Joshua will fight Hrgovic/Dubious and then go on to absolutely smash Tyson Fury next year



even with the losses on his record, his resume even now stands head and shoulders above any other fighter, another win against a top contender and Fury will cement his legacy, thats a big IF Fury will even fight him, i think personally Usyk will make him look foolish and we could see the pair of htem retire

Yeah I think he will as well. and I still think he could unify the division, as unlikely as that seemed a year ago. Usyk won’t be around for long, I don’t think fury will either and Joshua is likely to be the top HW for the next few years once usyks gone. I don’t see any of the next generation being at that elite level glide years to come yet. The guy that seems closest to getting to contender status is still fighting Amateurs and going to the Olympics. You gotta wonder how serious he is taking his pro career when it’s still playing second fiddle to the Olympics