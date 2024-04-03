Rumored Joshua vs Dubois in September

If Fury beats Usyk, he's fighting Fury next, surely.

Fuck knows what happens if Usyk wins.
 
I thought Joshua already said back after the Ngannou win that he wants to get Hrgovic in what he thinks will be the for the vacant IBF title. Fury and Usyk might be tied up in a rematch clause no matter the outcome of their fight.
 
Last I heard he wants the winner of Fury vs Usyk. However, they do have a rematch clause, so this would make sense in the interim unless either Fury or Usyk retire after. Then there won't be a rematch and Joshua can just challenge the winner immediately (unless the winner retires rather than the loser).
 
If Fury beats Usyk, he's fighting Fury next, surely.

Fuck knows what happens if Usyk wins.
Welcome to Rematch World, a dystopian hellscape where boxing and U Fight Cheap compete to be the undisputed King of Rematches in combat sports.

Who the fuck knows when Fury and Usyk will be done fighting each other. Usyk has been an annual fighter since 2018 and Fury is Fury. The rematch itself could drag out forever and then another long layoff afterwards for Fury should he win.
 
Welcome to Rematch World, a dystopian hellscape where boxing and U Fight Cheap compete to be the undisputed King of Rematches in combat sports.

Who the fuck knows when Fury and Usyk will be done fighting each other. Usyk has been an annual fighter since 2018 and Fury is Fury. The rematch itself could drag out forever and then another long layoff afterwards for Fury should he win.
That's what annoys me about Usyk. He only fights once a year. That's the bare minimum. We'd all like to see them fight at least 3x per year. The UFC puts on lots of rematches but boxing is the king of them. Guys that have no business even having rematch clauses put them in the bout agreement. Some of them aren't even champions. It's nuts.
 
That's what annoys me about Usyk. He only fights once a year. That's the bare minimum. We'd all like to see them fight at least 3x per year. The UFC puts on lots of rematches but boxing is the king of them. Guys that have no business even having rematch clauses put them in the bout agreement. Some of them aren't even champions. It's nuts.
Boxing is worse become of the rematch clauses but this almost makes U Fight Cheap worse, because it has absolute monopoly power to do whatever the fuck it wants and yet it still insists on them.
 
Boxing is worse become of the rematch clauses but this almost makes U Fight Cheap worse, because it has absolute monopoly power to do whatever the fuck it wants and yet it still insists on them.
Not only do we have rematch clauses in boxing, we have two-way rematch clauses. Fury vs Usyk has one of them. Meaning either fighter can activate theirs whenever they like (provided it's within the valid window of time). The chance of getting a rematch, typically immediately, is almost guaranteed in such a case. Unless there's no winner declared (Draw or No Contest) which would invalidate the clause.
 
Not only do we have rematch clauses in boxing, we have two-way rematch clauses. Fury vs Usyk has one of them. Meaning either fighter can activate theirs whenever they like (provided it's within the valid window of time). The chance of getting a rematch, typically immediately, is almost guaranteed in such a case. Unless there's no winner declared (Draw or No Contest) which would invalidate the clause.
Fury stuff is with huge batch of clauses in contract...A lot of different clauses.
While propaganda that Usyk doesn't generates ppv sales or live gate sales is joke and fun too. Usyk now does generate $ for promotions and media....a lot of $.
 
If Fury beats Usyk, he's fighting Fury next, surely.

Fuck knows what happens if Usyk wins.
i think if usyk wins he retires, honestly.

as for joshua vs hrgovic/dubois, i actually like that. hrgovic and dubois is a good, pretty even fight, and whoever wins will be a fun match up for AJ. i have absolutely no complaints about this kind of matchmaking.
 
i think if usyk wins he retires, honestly.

as for joshua vs hrgovic/dubois, i actually like that. hrgovic and dubois is a good, pretty even fight, and whoever wins will be a fun match up for AJ. i have absolutely no complaints about this kind of matchmaking.
Yeah, I think Usyk might retire regardless.

Always thought Fury's end game was Joshua then retire, too.

I'm not expecting they'll rematch.
 
Yeah, I think Usyk might retire regardless.

Always thought Fury's end game was Joshua then retire, too.

I'm not expecting they'll rematch.
I’m certain usyk retires if he wins the fights(s). He’s achieved his goal, undisputed HW champ, not lost and done it in style. He’ll be nearly 40 when the 2 fights are over

If the fight is close and fury wins I doubt he’ll rematch usyk, just like he didn’t rematch wlad. It’s fairly clear that he doesn’t want to fight him! This fight should’ve happened a year and a half ago. In that time he’s defended against a guy he’s already beaten multiple times, fought an mma fighter in his pro debut, and sabotaged his own negotiations with Usyk even with a 70/30 split in his favour.
I don’t think he ever fights Joshua, and he’s said as much fairly recently.
 
I’m certain usyk retires if he wins the fights(s). He’s achieved his goal, undisputed HW champ, not lost and done it in style. He’ll be nearly 40 when the 2 fights are over

If the fight is close and fury wins I doubt he’ll rematch usyk, just like he didn’t rematch wlad. It’s fairly clear that he doesn’t want to fight him! This fight should’ve happened a year and a half ago. In that time he’s defended against a guy he’s already beaten multiple times, fought an mma fighter in his pro debut, and sabotaged his own negotiations with Usyk even with a 70/30 split in his favour.
I don’t think he ever fights Joshua, and he’s said as much fairly recently.
Imagine how different the landscape would be if Wilder hadn't scuppered Joshua/Fury back in 2020/2021, for the trilogy bout no one really wanted. I'm always up and down on Fury, but that seemed to be the time he was most motivated. I know the guy has mental issues, but he does himself no favours.

Would be mental if we never got Fury/Joshua.
 
I’m certain usyk retires if he wins the fights(s). He’s achieved his goal, undisputed HW champ, not lost and done it in style. He’ll be nearly 40 when the 2 fights are over

If the fight is close and fury wins I doubt he’ll rematch usyk, just like he didn’t rematch wlad. It’s fairly clear that he doesn’t want to fight him! This fight should’ve happened a year and a half ago. In that time he’s defended against a guy he’s already beaten multiple times, fought an mma fighter in his pro debut, and sabotaged his own negotiations with Usyk even with a 70/30 split in his favour.
I don’t think he ever fights Joshua, and he’s said as much fairly recently.
I also expect Usyk to retire if he beats Fury. He'll have accomplished everything he set out to do: Earned generational wealth, defended his titles multiple times, won the World Boxing Super Series, earned Fighter of the Year, made the P4P list, became a two-division undisputed champion, and did it all while remaining undefeated. What's left? Nothing. Retiring on top makes sense.
 
Joshua will end up as this generations stand out HW, Usyk will retire win or lose i feel and doesnt have a big resume at HW

Joshua will fight Hrgovic/Dubious and then go on to absolutely smash Tyson Fury next year

even with the losses on his record, his resume even now stands head and shoulders above any other fighter, another win against a top contender and Fury will cement his legacy, thats a big IF Fury will even fight him, i think personally Usyk will make him look foolish and we could see the pair of htem retire
 
Joshua will end up as this generations stand out HW, Usyk will retire win or lose i feel and doesnt have a big resume at HW

Joshua will fight Hrgovic/Dubious and then go on to absolutely smash Tyson Fury next year

even with the losses on his record, his resume even now stands head and shoulders above any other fighter, another win against a top contender and Fury will cement his legacy, thats a big IF Fury will even fight him, i think personally Usyk will make him look foolish and we could see the pair of htem retire
Yeah I think he will as well. and I still think he could unify the division, as unlikely as that seemed a year ago. Usyk won’t be around for long, I don’t think fury will either and Joshua is likely to be the top HW for the next few years once usyks gone. I don’t see any of the next generation being at that elite level glide years to come yet. The guy that seems closest to getting to contender status is still fighting Amateurs and going to the Olympics. You gotta wonder how serious he is taking his pro career when it’s still playing second fiddle to the Olympics
 
Joshua will end up as this generations stand out HW, Usyk will retire win or lose i feel and doesnt have a big resume at HW

Joshua will fight Hrgovic/Dubious and then go on to absolutely smash Tyson Fury next year

even with the losses on his record, his resume even now stands head and shoulders above any other fighter, another win against a top contender and Fury will cement his legacy, thats a big IF Fury will even fight him, i think personally Usyk will make him look foolish and we could see the pair of htem retire
I think Joshua is on course to become the standout heavyweight. He just needs to cement it as you said. Joshua is fairly young and still improving while the other top heavyweights are only getting older and declining. If Usyk beats Fury it'll be a close decision. If Fury fights Joshua it'll be a blowout. The fight won't be close at all. Joshua will be the first man to stop him.
 
Joshua will end up as this generations stand out HW, Usyk will retire win or lose i feel and doesnt have a big resume at HW

Joshua will fight Hrgovic/Dubious and then go on to absolutely smash Tyson Fury next year

even with the losses on his record, his resume even now stands head and shoulders above any other fighter, another win against a top contender and Fury will cement his legacy, thats a big IF Fury will even fight him, i think personally Usyk will make him look foolish and we could see the pair of htem retire
Lol. How so? Whats his best win? The 41 year old retired Klitschko he went life and death with? A green Dillian Whyte that almost koed him? The 40 year old Povetkin? Or one of his last 2 standout wins, his sparring Partner or the MMA fighter? hahaha.
Its either Usyk or Fury. If Usyk wins he is undefeated and beat Fury and Joshua twice. If Fury wins he has beaten a much better 11 year undefeated Klitschko on away soil, prime Wilder 3 times on away soil and Usyk (the guy that just beat prime Joshua twice). Either way, its the winner of that fight. Joshua had a better career than Wilder, but thats all you can really say about him. i am still convinced that prime Wilder smokes him though.
 
Think Fury beats Usyk and then AJ fights him. Will do megabucks. Biggest British HW fight since Lewis v Bruno.
 
