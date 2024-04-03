Anthony Joshua's Next Fight: Derek Chisora LEAKS Plans
Derek Chisora LEAKS Plans For Anthony Joshua's Next Fight
If Fury beats Usyk, he's fighting Fury next, surely.
Fuck knows what happens if Usyk wins.
That's what annoys me about Usyk. He only fights once a year. That's the bare minimum. We'd all like to see them fight at least 3x per year. The UFC puts on lots of rematches but boxing is the king of them. Guys that have no business even having rematch clauses put them in the bout agreement. Some of them aren't even champions. It's nuts.Welcome to Rematch World, a dystopian hellscape where boxing and U Fight Cheap compete to be the undisputed King of Rematches in combat sports.
Who the fuck knows when Fury and Usyk will be done fighting each other. Usyk has been an annual fighter since 2018 and Fury is Fury. The rematch itself could drag out forever and then another long layoff afterwards for Fury should he win.
i think if usyk wins he retires, honestly.
as for joshua vs hrgovic/dubois, i actually like that. hrgovic and dubois is a good, pretty even fight, and whoever wins will be a fun match up for AJ. i have absolutely no complaints about this kind of matchmaking.
Yeah, I think Usyk might retire regardless.
Always thought Fury's end game was Joshua then retire, too.
I'm not expecting they'll rematch.
I’m certain usyk retires if he wins the fights(s). He’s achieved his goal, undisputed HW champ, not lost and done it in style. He’ll be nearly 40 when the 2 fights are over
If the fight is close and fury wins I doubt he’ll rematch usyk, just like he didn’t rematch wlad. It’s fairly clear that he doesn’t want to fight him! This fight should’ve happened a year and a half ago. In that time he’s defended against a guy he’s already beaten multiple times, fought an mma fighter in his pro debut, and sabotaged his own negotiations with Usyk even with a 70/30 split in his favour.
I don’t think he ever fights Joshua, and he’s said as much fairly recently.
Yeah I think he will as well. and I still think he could unify the division, as unlikely as that seemed a year ago. Usyk won’t be around for long, I don’t think fury will either and Joshua is likely to be the top HW for the next few years once usyks gone. I don’t see any of the next generation being at that elite level glide years to come yet. The guy that seems closest to getting to contender status is still fighting Amateurs and going to the Olympics. You gotta wonder how serious he is taking his pro career when it’s still playing second fiddle to the OlympicsJoshua will end up as this generations stand out HW, Usyk will retire win or lose i feel and doesnt have a big resume at HW
Joshua will fight Hrgovic/Dubious and then go on to absolutely smash Tyson Fury next year
even with the losses on his record, his resume even now stands head and shoulders above any other fighter, another win against a top contender and Fury will cement his legacy, thats a big IF Fury will even fight him, i think personally Usyk will make him look foolish and we could see the pair of htem retire
