JonJones had his UFC debut 9th-August-2008 exactly 2 days ago it turned 16 years ago - Nobody is still in the UFC from the era when he became champion

Pancake Sprawl said: you got it wrong. everyone wants him to retire. HE is the only reason HE is continuing to pretend like he wants to fight Click to expand...

Nah. Some people are forcing him to always fight the next guy and now it is Aspinall.I think imo after the Stipe fight Jon Jones should walk into the sunset and search for the meaning of life and god. Jon Jones is a unicorn not only as a fighter but as a person just based on the things he has gone thru. He deserves to find the answer to the universe and peace. Imho he is one of the greatest individuals in the 21st century