JonJones had his UFC debut 9th-August-2008 exactly 2 days ago it turned 16 years ago - Nobody is still in the UFC from the era when he became champion

Only 2 is probably around Jim Miller and Glay Guida. Nate Diaz and Aldo retired last year.
Nate, Guida and Miller have all been with the UFC also 16 years when they retired.. I am not sure if Guida is still around but I think he is.
None of the fighters from 2012 or 13 are active now except maybe 2-3. I think Jones retiring is the right call post the Stipe fight
