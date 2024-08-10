JonJones had his UFC debut 9th-August-2008 exactly 2 days ago it turned 16 years ago - Nobody is still in the UFC from the era when he became champion

Only 2 is probably around Jim Miller and Glay Guida. Nate Diaz and Aldo retired last year.

Nate, Guida and Miller have all been with the UFC also 16 years when they retired.. I am not sure if Guida is still around but I think he is.

None of the fighters from 2012 or 13 are active now except maybe 2-3. I think Jones retiring is the right call post the Stipe fight
 
Oliveira was in the UFC when he became champion.
 
Yeah, it’s time. The only people who want him to continue fighting are the ones who want him to lose, so that they can then say he was never good to begin with.
 
using Aldo is an example of a retired fighter?
 
Hey, casual.

Aldo has fought in the ufc this year and has another fight booked.
 
He took a lot of time off too. Started fighting once a year in 2014, average since then is less than that when including the period 2020-present.
 
Yeah we know this. The issue is with him holding the heavy weight belt hostage and pushing for a fight with Stipe.
 
Superzorro said:
Yeah, it’s time. The only people who want him to continue fighting are the ones who want him to lose, so that they can then say he was never good to begin with.
you got it wrong. everyone wants him to retire. HE is the only reason HE is continuing to pretend like he wants to fight
 
Yeah, people above 205 lbs realized they could make more doing literally anything besides human cock fighting.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
you got it wrong. everyone wants him to retire. HE is the only reason HE is continuing to pretend like he wants to fight
Nah. Some people are forcing him to always fight the next guy and now it is Aspinall.

I think imo after the Stipe fight Jon Jones should walk into the sunset and search for the meaning of life and god. Jon Jones is a unicorn not only as a fighter but as a person just based on the things he has gone thru. He deserves to find the answer to the universe and peace. Imho he is one of the greatest individuals in the 21st century
 
CombatCyborg said:
He took a lot of time off too. Started fighting once a year in 2014, average since then is less than that when including the period 2020-present.
True. 16 years is impressive but the last 10 years he's only fought 9 times total, only 2 of which in the last 5 years.
 
