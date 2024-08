Captain Herb said: His late career is a joke. The more he tries to protect his legacy by fighting retired has-beens, the more he loses credibility because he can't face the best fighters of today. Moving up to HW was a mistake, not only did it not help his legacy, it made it worse. Agree, disagree? Click to expand...

Exactly. He’s done a lot of damage to his legacy in the last few years. What better way to prove you and I wrong than to go and beat the unworthy Tom Aspinall. Instead he tries to gaslight the fans like he does his wife, into believing Tom is invalid as a challenger. If there was any doubt about who is the GOAT, I mean look at Fedor fighting Bader at like 50 yrs old. That’s the mentality of a GOAT. If Jon fought Tom and lost it would mean more for his legacy than him not fighting at all.