Jones vs Cormier resume

Lando said: DC is my favourite fighter. It's the other way around, the juicing excuse is a way to discredit fighters you don't like. I hate Jones, but he's the best fighter that's ever lived and deep down you know it. If you're one of those guys that thinks athletes are mostly clean at this level then you can stay in fairyland. Ignorance is bliss

No, he is not the best fighter that has ever lived. He uses his length well and without that, he is not so amazing (check the gus fight) there is a reason why he diets and cuts weight to 205. If he was so confident in his amazing skills, he would have gone for the HW strap much earlier.And lol, plz do provide evidence of everybody juicing, aside from your baseless speculation. You need to wake up, lol if you think that EVERYONE is still juicing after USADA.