Jones vs Cormier resume

Who do you think has the better resume, excluding the two wins over DC. does Jones has a better win than Stipe and Rumble 2X?
Everyone's juicingJones has been likely juicing his whole career. His resume means nothing.
Not when steroids involvedDC 2x is better than any fighter in dc's resume
<45><45>Everyone's juicing
Steroids also happened.Jones beat DC twice and ran through the who's who of fighters like a hot knife through butter.
Saying jones didn't beat DC (twice) is like saying the Fab 5 didn't make it to back to back Final 4s, that Reggie Bush didn't win a Heisman, and the HR race of '98 didn't happen.
Say what you want. They all happened.
Ruan Potts is the greatest fighter alive and no one will ever even get close. If you're disregarding reality.Then again, who cares. Jones beat DC decisively twice, so he's the better fighter. If you're disregarding PEDs
Agreed. Is there any win better than Rumble?DC is by far the best name in Jones' resume. If you exclude it as TS specifies, DC has a way better resume.
I seriously don't see any Jones win (excluding the two DC wins) greater than beating Rumble 2x.Even with that caveat, I think Jones has a better resume at LHW.
Overall, I'd say DC because he has been dominant in two different weight classes.
DC is my favourite fighter. It's the other way around, the juicing excuse is a way to discredit fighters you don't like. I hate Jones, but he's the best fighter that's ever lived and deep down you know it. If you're one of those guys that thinks athletes are mostly clean at this level then you can stay in fairyland. Ignorance is bliss<45><45>
Gets me every time. Pathetic excuse to defend your favorite fighters.
Don't care. Life isn't fair. Let them all juice so we can see the best fights possible. Let athletes achieve their best form possible via hard work and science.Steroids also happened.
No, he is not the best fighter that has ever lived. He uses his length well and without that, he is not so amazing (check the gus fight) there is a reason why he diets and cuts weight to 205. If he was so confident in his amazing skills, he would have gone for the HW strap much earlier.DC is my favourite fighter. It's the other way around, the juicing excuse is a way to discredit fighters you don't like. I hate Jones, but he's the best fighter that's ever lived and deep down you know it. If you're one of those guys that thinks athletes are mostly clean at this level then you can stay in fairyland. Ignorance is bliss
I seriously don't see any Jones win (excluding the two DC wins) greater than beating Rumble 2x.