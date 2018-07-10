Jones vs Cormier resume

Who do you think has the better resume, excluding the two wins over DC. does Jones has a better win than Stipe and Rumble 2X?
 
Cormier --> 13 or 14 and 0 at HW.
Jones --> 0 HW fights.
 
They are pretty comparable in terms of beating "name fighters".

Then again, who cares. Jones beat DC decisively twice, so he's the better fighter. If you're disregarding PEDs
 
Jones has been juicing for likely his whole career. His resume means nothing.
 
Jones beat DC twice and ran through the who's who of fighters like a hot knife through butter.

Saying jones didn't beat DC (twice) is like saying the Fab 5 didn't make it to back to back Final 4s, that Reggie Bush didn't win a Heisman, and the HR race of '98 didn't happen.

Say what you want. They all happened.
 
Steroids also happened.
 
Jones Resume is close to cormiers. Considering the * to jones resume, I'd say cormiers is waaay better. Cormier is also known as fearless whereas jones is known to avoid HW and still need steroids to fight
 
DC is by far the best name in Jones' resume. If you exclude it as TS specifies, DC has a way better resume.
 
Ruan Potts is the greatest fighter alive and no one will ever even get close. If you're disregarding reality.
giphy.gif
 
Even with that caveat, I think Jones has a better resume at LHW.

Overall, I'd say DC because he has been dominant in two different weight classes.
 
I seriously don't see any Jones win (excluding the two DC wins) greater than beating Rumble 2x.
 
Gets me every time. Pathetic excuse to defend your favorite fighters.
DC is my favourite fighter. It's the other way around, the juicing excuse is a way to discredit fighters you don't like. I hate Jones, but he's the best fighter that's ever lived and deep down you know it. If you're one of those guys that thinks athletes are mostly clean at this level then you can stay in fairyland. Ignorance is bliss
 
Don't care. Life isn't fair. Let them all juice so we can see the best fights possible. Let athletes achieve their best form possible via hard work and science.

I'm more worried any doctors getting checks from pharmaceutical companies to prescribe drugs that a patient doesn't need.
 
No, he is not the best fighter that has ever lived. He uses his length well and without that, he is not so amazing (check the gus fight) there is a reason why he diets and cuts weight to 205. If he was so confident in his amazing skills, he would have gone for the HW strap much earlier.
And lol, plz do provide evidence of everybody juicing, aside from your baseless speculation. You need to wake up, lol if you think that EVERYONE is still juicing after USADA.
 
