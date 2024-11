I put third round finish for Jones. Wouldn't be surprised with a finish in the championship rounds or a decision where both guys look bad either though.



Unless Stipe is totally washed (definitely possible) I don't see Jones getting him out of there early.



He isn't a big puncher, never has been. He probably isn't hurting Stipe in the feet unless its with a big elbow, knee or deep eye hole fingerblast.



Stipe has always had pretty good takedown defense and while we never saw it tested too often, his sub defense is pretty great too. He survived Overeem's guillotine and Reem is known for having a fantastic guillotine.



I think Jones will have to wear him down a bit before getting him out of there, probably a G'n'P finish or some form of choke when Stipe is tired.