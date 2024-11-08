Media Jon Jones interview with ESPN MMA

One of the most prominent names and one of the greatest possibly retiring and he's getting called a duck and a disgrace and will be booed outta the building.
It's sad really... But not all too surprising.
 
TerraRayzing said:
One of the most prominent names and one of the greatest possibly retiring and he's getting called a duck and a disgrace and will be booed outta the building.
It's sad really... But not all too surprising.
It is sad but some of us who appreciate the accolades within the sport are more appreciative of him. Yes, he cheated but a lot of people did and they don’t get half the amount of crap he does.

It is what it is.
 
GodzillaKO said:
It is sad but some of us who appreciate the accolades within the sport are more appreciative of him. Yes, he cheated but a lot of people did and they don’t get half the amount of crap he does.

It is what it is.
But you have to agree. Jones would be hailed as a hero if he fought Aspinall in his last night even if he lost.
But if he retires after Stipe, he'll spend the rest of his life arguing and ranting back against fans on Twitter.
 
TerraRayzing said:
But you have to agree. Jones would be hailed as a hero if he fought Aspinall in his last night even if he lost.
But if he retires after Stipe, he'll spend the rest of his life arguing and ranting back against fans on Twitter.
What if he beats the shit out of Pereira?
 
GodzillaKO said:
What if he beats the shit out of Pereira?
I love Alex but Jones is going to take him down and likely choke him out. And Alex is the same age as him.
Aspinall is younger and likely stronger and faster than Jones and with ko power and a good ground game.
You tell me bro. Which one would be glorious?
 
TerraRayzing said:
One of the most prominent names and one of the greatest possibly retiring and he's getting called a duck and a disgrace and will be booed outta the building.
It's sad really... But not all too surprising.
LOL

Who is gong to boo jones out of the building, you seriously over reach with your views of Aspinall or any other fighter. Most of the people in MSG probably think Aspinall is some type of heart medicine. I can see hardcore who could possibly know Aspinall and could give some shits, but most casuals could not pick him out of a lineup and not in NYC.
 
Last edited:
WokeWarrior said:
No he is the greatest Period no if ands or buts.....

View attachment 1070676
People shouldn’t hate on fighters.

But fans shouldn’t have to like Jones, just because he’s the best.

He did too many things. Being disliked is part of life, and some people earn it.

There are sides to Jones that are actually very likeable, in some ways he’s a very smart guy, it’s a shame really.
 
GodzillaKO said:
It is sad but some of us who appreciate the accolades within the sport are more appreciative of him. Yes, he cheated but a lot of people did and they don’t get half the amount of crap he does.

It is what it is.
Most people who cheat in the sport don't constantly call themselves the goat. He brings the hate on himself
 
Can't remember Jon being booed out of any building. Cormier got booed and Jon got cheered! Sherdog is not representative of MMA fans.
 
RedDevilFan said:
LOL

Who is gong to boo jones out of the building, you seriously over reach with your views of Aspinall or any other fighter. Most of the people in MSG probably think Aspinall is some type of heart medicine. I can see hardcore who could possibly know Aspinall and could give some shits, but most casuals could not pick him out of a lineup and not in NYC.
The absolute hate on comments and his social medias getting flamed constantly makes me think that he won't get cheered but we'll see soon.
 
