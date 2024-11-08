svmr_db
It is sad but some of us who appreciate the accolades within the sport are more appreciative of him. Yes, he cheated but a lot of people did and they don’t get half the amount of crap he does.One of the most prominent names and one of the greatest possibly retiring and he's getting called a duck and a disgrace and will be booed outta the building.
It's sad really... But not all too surprising.
But you have to agree. Jones would be hailed as a hero if he fought Aspinall in his last night even if he lost.
It is what it is.
What if he beats the shit out of Pereira?
But if he retires after Stipe, he'll spend the rest of his life arguing and ranting back against fans on Twitter.
I love Alex but Jones is going to take him down and likely choke him out. And Alex is the same age as him.What if he beats the shit out of Pereira?
No he is the greatest Period no if ands or buts.....
he's getting called a duck and a disgrace and will be booed outta the building.
It's sad really... But not all too surprising.
LOL
It's sad really... But not all too surprising.
No he is the greatest Period no if ands or buts.....
Most people who cheat in the sport don't constantly call themselves the goat. He brings the hate on himself
It is what it is.
What if he beats the shit out of Pereira?
The absolute hate on comments and his social medias getting flamed constantly makes me think that he won't get cheered but we'll see soon.LOL
Who is gong to boo jones out of the building, you seriously over reach with your views of Aspinall or any other fighter. Most of the people in MSG probably think Aspinall is some type of heart medicine. I can see hardcore who could possibly know Aspinall and could give some shits, but most casuals could not pick him out of a lineup and not in NYC.