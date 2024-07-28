Media Jon Jones breaks the silence for the first time after Tom's win over Blaydes

hm, interesting. what i got from that cryptic message, is that jones is down to fight him, but they better pay him a SHIT TON of money to take that ass-whooping.
 
IIIIIIII said:
hm, interesting. what i got from that cryptic message, is that jones is down to fight him, but they better pay him a SHIT TON of money to take that ass-whooping.
Just like Deontay Wilder money to fight Ngannou
 
IIIIIIII said:
hm, interesting. what i got from that cryptic message, is that jones is down to fight him, but they better pay him a SHIT TON of money to take that ass-whooping.
Personally I tend to think he just deliberately priced himself out of the Ngannou fight which he never wanted.
 
moreorless87 said:
Personally I tend to think he just deliberately priced himself out of the Ngannou fight which he never wanted.
ohh, that could be it as well. if jones cares about legacy, he should beat stipe and bounce ala gsp after the hendricks fight. but maybe jones is only about the $ and doesn't care about sustaining a loss. i dunno.
 
