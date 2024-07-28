Mammothman
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2015
- Messages
- 23,356
- Reaction score
- 22,547
Thoughts?
Just like Deontay Wilder money to fight Ngannouhm, interesting. what i got from that cryptic message, is that jones is down to fight him, but they better pay him a SHIT TON of money to take that ass-whooping.
Personally I tend to think he just deliberately priced himself out of the Ngannou fight which he never wanted.hm, interesting. what i got from that cryptic message, is that jones is down to fight him, but they better pay him a SHIT TON of money to take that ass-whooping.
Jon Jones is tweeting about cocaine again.
Personally I tend to think he just deliberately priced himself out of the Ngannou fight which he never wanted.