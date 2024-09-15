Jon Jones and Alex Periera together at UFC 306

Thats the FLW belt.
Cringe.By the way if anyone sees an image of Jon Jones drinking alcohol at UFC 306, make sure to save it and report it to Albequerque PD. Jon Jones is on bond and judges orders not to drink alcohol.
Reality and fact are cringe? Must suck to live in delusion.Cringe.
Looks like something you would get with the kids meal.
Angles, They have a similar build but Jones is thicker around the chest and hips I would say.Holy shit Pereria looks bigger than him.
Nah, begging people to tattle is pretty cringe. Have a good event.Reality and fact are cringe? Must suck to live in delusion.
"tattle" LOL what are you 5 years old?Nah, begging people to tattle is pretty cringe. Have a good event.
more his inner brokeback mountainJon Jones embracing his inner Cocaine Cowboy.
Jones has coke bloat.
Jones looking old. Alex looking like an anime crime boss.
I dont know what else to say but this is an iconic photo.