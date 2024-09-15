Jon Jones and Alex Periera together at UFC 306

Legendary

Legendary

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@Black
459632000_1082517013242615_3016435961558464102_n.jpg


Jones looking old. Alex looking like an anime crime boss.

I dont know what else to say but this is an iconic photo.
 
What kinda STUPID ASS watch is Alex wearing?
 
pereira is big
dude is literaly the same size as stipe and jds
 
By the way if anyone sees an image of Jon Jones drinking alcohol at UFC 306, make sure to save it and report it to Albequerque PD. Jon Jones is on bond and judges orders not to drink alcohol.
 
By the way if anyone sees an image of Jon Jones drinking alcohol at UFC 306, make sure to save it and report it to Albequerque PD. Jon Jones is on bond and judges orders not to drink alcohol.
Cringe.
 
Jones is doing everything but fighting to unite the belts in his division
 
